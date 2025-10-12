Filmfare Awards 2025 Winners: Laapataa Ladies Sets Record; Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan Win Big

The 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 concluded in grand style on Saturday at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad, with Shah Rukh Khan hosting the star-studded event alongside Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul. The evening featured spectacular performances from Shah Rukh Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and others, celebrating the best of Hindi cinema.

This year, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ dominated the awards, winning a record-equalling 13 trophies, including Best Film, Best Director, and several acting and technical categories, matching the previous record set by Gully Boy.

Big Wins in Acting Categories

Best Actor in Leading Role Male was shared by Abhishek Bachchan (I Want To Talk) and Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion).

Best Actor in Leading Role Female went to Alia Bhatt for her performance in Jigra.

Critics’ choice awards recognized Rajkummar Rao (Srikanth) and Pratibha Rannta (Laapataa Ladies) as the best actors.

Supporting and Debut Awards

Best Supporting Actor Male: Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Supporting Actor Female: Chhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Debut Actor Male: Lakshya (Kill)

Best Debut Actor Female: Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Debut Directors: Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express) and Aditya Suhas Jambhale (Article 370)

Technical and Musical Achievements

Best Director: Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Music Album: Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer Male: Arijit Singh (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer Female: Madhubanti Bagchi (Stree 2)

Other wins included Best Screenplay, Story, Dialogue, Costume, Background Score, and more, largely dominated by Laapataa Ladies.

Special Recognition

Lifetime Achievement Award: Zeenat Aman and Shyam Benegal (posthumously)

RD Burman Award for Upcoming Talent in Music: Achint Thakkar (Jigra, Mr & Mrs Mahi)

The awards highlighted the diverse talent in Hindi cinema, with Laapataa Ladies cementing its status as a cinematic powerhouse, while individual performances by Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Kartik Aaryan captured critical and audience acclaim alike.

Full Winners List at a Glance :

Best Film: Laapataa Ladies

Best Actor Male: Abhishek Bachchan & Kartik Aaryan

Best Actor Female: Alia Bhatt

Critics’ Best Film: I Want To Talk

Best Director: Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Supporting Male: Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Supporting Female: Chhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Debut Actor Male: Lakshya (Kill)

Best Debut Actor Female: Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Music Album: Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

The 2025 edition of the Filmfare Awards not only celebrated cinematic excellence but also broke records, marking a memorable night in Bollywood history.

