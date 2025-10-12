Filmfare Awards 2025: Which Film Bags The Best Film Trophy ?

LIVE TV
Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies won the Best Film award at the 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 held with Gujarat Tourism, marking a major recognition for its strong storytelling and performances.

October 12, 2025 04:33:02 IST

The 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025, held in association with Gujarat Tourism, celebrated the best achievements in Indian cinema on Saturday night. Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, won the prestigious Best Film award at the grand event.

The film stood out among several strong contenders, earning recognition for its powerful story and performances. The award ceremony took place in Mumbai, bringing together top stars, filmmakers, and industry professionals to honour excellence in Bollywood.

Film Celebrated for Its Strong Storyline and Performances

Laapataa Ladies received wide acclaim for its unique storytelling and portrayal of rural India. The film follows the journey of women finding identity and independence in a traditional setting.

Directed by Kiran Rao and produced under Aamir Khan Productions, the movie became one of the most talked-about releases of the year. Critics and audiences praised the cast for their authentic performances and the film’s emotional depth. Its win at the Filmfare Awards highlighted the growing recognition of content-driven cinema in India.

Star-Studded Night Marks 70th Filmfare Celebration

The 70th edition of the Filmfare Awards saw a glittering night of performances, tributes, and heartfelt speeches. Top Bollywood actors, directors, and musicians attended the event, celebrating another successful year for Indian cinema.

The ceremony featured musical acts and dance performances from leading stars, creating a festive atmosphere. Laapataa Ladies’ victory as Best Film was among the biggest highlights of the night, showcasing the continued rise of female-led narratives and meaningful storytelling in the industry.

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 4:33 AM IST
