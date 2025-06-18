Live Tv
Censor Board Asks Sitaare Zameen Par To Replace 'Michael Jackson' Reference, Add PM Modi's Quote Before Release

Censor Board Asks Sitaare Zameen Par To Replace ‘Michael Jackson’ Reference, Add PM Modi’s Quote Before Release

The CBFC has asked Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par team to replace a Michael Jackson reference with "Lovebirds", remove a politically sensitive visual featuring the word "Kamal", and add a PM Modi quote before the film’s disclaimer

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 18, 2025 12:24:57 IST

As Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par gears up for release on June 20, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has issued several directives that require the filmmakers to make adjustments for a U/A certificate.

According to multiple media reports, the board has asked the makers to:

What Was Changed?

The CBFC advised several edits to the film’s content. A dialogue referencing Michael Jackson was modified to say “Lovebirds” instead, while a gender-specific term, “Business Woman,” was replaced with the neutral “Business Person.”

 Additionally, a visual element containing the word “Kamal” — often associated with political symbolism — was removed.

 The board also instructed the filmmakers to include a quote by Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately following the opening disclaimer.

U/A Certificate Granted

The film was reviewed by the Revising Committee on June 16, 2025, and the certificate was issued a day later.

The final runtime is approximately 158 minutes (2 hours and 38 minutes), and the film has been cleared for public exhibition with a U/A rating.

Theatrical Release with Popular Pricing

Sitaare Zameen Par, touted as a spiritual sequel to 2007’s Taare Zameen Par, is slated for an exclusive theatrical release.

Aamir Khan has reportedly declined a ₹120 crore OTT deal from Amazon Prime, choosing instead to bring the film directly to cinemas with “popular pricing” from 9 AM onward on June 20.

The CBFC’s instructions reflect increasing sensitivity around gendered language, political references, and the portrayal of public figures.

With just days to go before its release, Sitaare Zameen Par is already drawing attention not just for its storyline but also for the broader cultural conversation it’s becoming a part of.

