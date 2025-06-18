Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Ibrahim Qadri? Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelganger Almost Gets Mobbed By Rowdy Fans- Watch Video!

Who Is Ibrahim Qadri? Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelganger Almost Gets Mobbed By Rowdy Fans- Watch Video!

Shah Rukh Khan’s lookalike Ibrahim Qadri sparks chaos as thousands gather to see him, leaving netizens stunned and critical of the crowd's behaviour.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 18, 2025 12:03:56 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In a rather unusual incident, a massive crowd gathered at an undisclosed location on Tuesday to see Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger, Ibrahim Qadri.

Videos of the event surfaced online, leaving many netizens puzzled and some calling the spectacle “embarrassing.”

Ibrahim Qadri Shares Viral Videos Amid Fan Frenzy

Qadri, who has over 2 million followers on Instagram, posted clips of the crowd himself. In one such video, he is seen trapped in his vehicle while a group of overexcited young men scream Shah Rukh Khan’s name and push against his car. Despite security and bouncers trying to manage the situation, the mob became uncontrollable.

Another viral video shows Qadri enthusiastically performing to Shah Rukh Khan’s songs and waving to the crowd. Fans were seen recording him on their phones, treating the moment as though it was the real Bollywood superstar himself.

Internet Reacts: ‘Embarrassing’ and ‘Unbelievable’

Social media was quick to react, with users questioning why people would flock to see a lookalike. “That’s so sad and bad and embarrassing too,” commented one user.

Another sarcastically remarked, “Unemployment in India.” Concerns were also raised about public inconvenience, with someone writing, “No civic sense at all… and then blame the celebrity for stampedes.”

Who Is Ibrahim Qadri?

This isn’t the first time Qadri has drawn large crowds. In a previous interview with Hindustan Times, he revealed that people always told him he resembled Shah Rukh Khan, but he only took it seriously after the release of Raees.

“I used to resemble him just 10%, but after working on my physique, hair, and gestures, it’s now about 30%,” he shared.

Qadri has also shared how his similarity to SRK affects his daily life. He mentioned that some shopkeepers charge him extra, thinking he’s the real Khan, and that his routine tasks have become increasingly difficult because of the growing public attention.

Tags: ibrahim qadrilatest bollywood newsshah rukh khansrk doppelganger
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

How Has Rishabh Pant Altered His Batting Stance For England Tests? India Vice-Captain Reveals
India Launches ‘Operation Sindhu’ To Evacuate Indian Citizens Amid Iran-Israel Conflict
“We’ve Learned How To Live With This”: Keren Daka Reflects on Civilian Life In Israel-Iran War | NewsX Exclusive
Iran Warns Trump, Says US Intervention Will Bring ‘Irreparable Damage’
This Is How ChatGPT Helped Narayana Murthy To Write Speeches Faster
BCCI In Trouble: Bombay High Court Directs Board To Pay Rs 538 Crore, Here’s Why
Sedentary Lifestyles and Fast Food: Growing Threats to Kidney Health in Millennials and Gen Z
World Milk Day 2025: Is Your Milk a Hidden Health Hazard?
US President Trump Claims He Stopped War Between India and Pakistan, Calls Modi ‘Fantastic’
Israel Will Not Rest Until Iran’s Nuclear And Missile Programs Are Dismantled: Ex-NSA Yaakov Amidror | NewsX Exclusive

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?