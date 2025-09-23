LIVE TV
"Cultural fusion at its finest": AR Rahman teases collaboration with Japanese boy band 'JOI'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 09:44:10 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): Music legend AR Rahman has teased an upcoming collaboration with popular Japanese boy band JO1.

The Oscar-winning singer-composer took his Instagram handle and shared a picture with JO1 members Mame and Shosei at his Mumbai studio.

While details surrounding their projects remain under wraps, Rahman promises “cultural fusion at its finest.”

“This picture screams cultural fusion at its finest! @official_jo1 members #Mame and #Shosei met with the legendary #ARRahman at his studio in Mumbai, Certainly a collaboration we can all look forward to,” the caption stated.

The Japanese boy band recently arrived in India in a bid to represent the group in the city and is set to experience Mumbai’s vibrant culture and energy.

The group is composed of eleven members: Issei Mamehara, Ren Kawashiri, Takumi Kawanishi, Shosei Ohira, Shion Tsurubo, Ruki Shiroiwa, Keigo Sato, Syoya Kimata, Junki Kono, Sukai Kinjo, and Sho Yonashiro.

While in the city, the members are scheduled to meet with key personalities from the entertainment and cultural sectors, reinforcing JO1’s role as ambassadors of modern Japanese pop. They will also take time to experience some of Mumbai’s iconic landmarks, including the Gateway of India and Marine Drive, celebrating the city’s rich heritage.

Formed in 2019, the 11-member global boys group under Lapone Entertainment has smashed a No.1 hit on the music charts with all the CDs that were sold in Japan, as per the press note shared by JO1’s team.

In 2025, they had a world tour going around 6 countries worldwide, while building a devoted global fan base.

JO1’s visit to India symbolises not only their rising influence in the global music scene but also the cultural bridge between Japan and India.

It is yet to be seen if the artists will meet other music personalities in the city. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: ar rahmanBollywoodentertainment newsjo1-japanese-boy-bandmumbai

"Cultural fusion at its finest": AR Rahman teases collaboration with Japanese boy band 'JOI'

