Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards 2025 to mark a decade of cinema, event dates announced

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 22:51:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards (DPIFF) 2025 is all set to celebrate a decade of cinema.

The two-day event will take place in Mumbai on October 29 and 30.

Named after the Father of Indian Cinema, the late Shri Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, the awards have become one of the most prominent platforms for celebrating Indian cinema. Over the years, they have brought together stars, filmmakers, government delegates, and industry veterans on one stage.

The 2024 edition saw big names such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nayanthara, Rani Mukerji, and Shahid Kapoor attending the ceremony.

This year’s 10th edition is expected to be even bigger, featuring performances and a special showcase of stories from across India’s diverse film industries. The festival will also continue with its Global Short Film Festival, which has seen filmmakers from around the world participate.

According to a press release, DPIFF CEO Abhishek Mishra, while sharing insights into the upcoming event, said, “As we step into our 10th year, the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards will celebrate the universal magic of cinema like never before. This edition will be a grand gathering where legends, emerging creators, and audiences come together to honour the stories that move the world.”

The two-day celebration will honour the legacy of Indian cinema while also reflecting on its growing influence across the globe. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

QUICK LINKS