Did You Know Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish Was First Offered To THIS Bollywood Actress But Then Rakesh Roshan Saw Priyanka Chopra At A Funeral And…

Rakesh Roshan had previously spilled the beans about Krrish 4 hitting a bit of a speed bump. Turns out, money was the culprit

Plus, this one’s extra spicy because Hrithik Roshan is stepping into the director’s chair for the first time.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh Roshan revealed that the budgeting headache is done and dusted. Apparently, writing the script was a breeze but money talks were the real nightmare.

Now that they’ve finally nailed down the budget, the film’s actually moving forward. Krrish 4 will officially land in theatres in 2027.

Who was the first choice for Krrish?

Apparently, Amrita Rao was very close to leading in Krrish before Priyanka Chopra swooped in and grabbed the spot.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Amrita spilled the beans. She and Hrithik did a test photoshoot, but it just fizzled. No sparks. She says she looked way too young next to him,

Amrita didn’t seem salty about it though. “I don’t have any hard feelings about losing Krrish because I strongly believe destiny leads each individual in life,” she said.

And here’s the wholesome bit. She’s apparently tight with the entire Roshan clan. “I must be really lucky because the Roshans Hrithik, Rakesh, and Suzanne have loved all my films. I’m their favorite outside the family.”

How did Priyanka Chopra bag Krrish?

Fate did its thing, and Priyanka Chopra landed the role.

Priyanka Chopra, in an old chat with Anupam Kher, shared that Rakesh Roshan literally spotted her at a funeral. He goes, “I saw you at a funeral, you’re very pretty.” Priyanka was in a plain white salwar, no makeup, just there to be respectful.

She further shared, “This was right after Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. He wanted to see my rushes from Aitraaz.”

