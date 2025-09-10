LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Did You Know Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish Was First Offered To THIS Bollywood Actress But Then Rakesh Roshan Saw Priyanka Chopra At A Funeral And…

Did You Know Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish Was First Offered To THIS Bollywood Actress But Then Rakesh Roshan Saw Priyanka Chopra At A Funeral And…

Amrita Rao almost starred in Krrish before Priyanka Chopra got the role. In an interview, Amrita revealed she looked too young next to Hrithik but holds no hard feelings. She shares her bond with the Roshan family and reflects on Bollywood’s unpredictable casting journey.

Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra ( Pic Credit: X)
Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra ( Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 10, 2025 10:27:15 IST

Rakesh Roshan had previously spilled the beans about Krrish 4 hitting a bit of a speed bump. Turns out, money was the culprit

Plus, this one’s extra spicy because Hrithik Roshan is stepping into the director’s chair for the first time. 

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh Roshan revealed that the budgeting headache is done and dusted. Apparently, writing the script was a breeze but money talks were the real nightmare.

Now that they’ve finally nailed down the budget, the film’s actually moving forward. Krrish 4 will officially land in theatres in 2027. 

Who was the first choice for Krrish? 

Apparently, Amrita Rao was very  close to leading in Krrish before Priyanka Chopra swooped in and grabbed the spot. 

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Amrita spilled the beans. She and Hrithik did a test photoshoot, but it just fizzled. No sparks. She says she looked way too young next to him,

Amrita didn’t seem salty about it though. “I don’t have any hard feelings about losing Krrish because I strongly believe destiny leads each individual in life,” she said.

And here’s the wholesome bit. She’s apparently tight with the entire Roshan clan. “I must be really lucky because the Roshans Hrithik, Rakesh, and Suzanne have loved all my films. I’m their favorite outside the family.” 

How did Priyanka Chopra bag Krrish? 

Fate did its thing, and Priyanka Chopra landed the role. 

Priyanka Chopra, in an old chat with Anupam Kher, shared that Rakesh Roshan literally spotted her at a funeral. He goes, “I saw you at a funeral, you’re very pretty.” Priyanka was in a plain white salwar, no makeup, just there to be respectful. 

She further shared, “This was right after Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. He wanted to see my rushes from Aitraaz.”

ALSO READ: Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff’s Action Drama Slows Down, Trying Hard To Reach Rs 50 Crore

Tags: amrita raoHrithik RoshanKrrish 4Rakesh Roshan

RELATED News

Bigg Boss 19 September 9 Episode: Abhishek’s Bajaj Loophole Backfires, Awez Darbar And Nagma Mirajkar Land In Direct Danger Amid Explosive Nominations
Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff’s Action Drama Slows Down, Trying Hard To Reach Rs 50 Crore
After Conquering Box Office, The Conjuring: Last Rites To Have A Prequel, Fans Say ‘Can This Series Die Already’
‘See You All Very Soon’: Prajakta Koli Cancels Nepal Trip Amid Gen Z Protests And Violence
Selena Gomez Reveals One Thing She Is ‘Very Sensitive’ About After Dealing With It For Years, Know Here!

LATEST NEWS

Bihar STET 2025 Notification OUT: How to Apply Online through Direct Link
How Much Would It Cost To Build Taj Mahal Today? Price Will Blow Your Mind, It Is…
Morning Energy VS Nighttime Wellness: When Should You Eat Chia Seeds?
LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Check Release Date, Exam Details & How to Download Hall Ticket
NewsX Exclusive | GST Reform Is A Process Overhaul, Not Just A Consumption Boost: Sanjeev Sanyal
World’s Largest Snake Fossil Found in India: Vasuki Indicus Weighed 1,000 Kg and Stretched 49 Feet
Nepal Unrest: Did THIS Soft Drink Brand Funded The GenZ Protest In Nepal?
World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: Why Are More Students In India Taking Their Own Lives?
Did You Know Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish Was First Offered To THIS Bollywood Actress But Then Rakesh Roshan Saw Priyanka Chopra At A Funeral And…
Market Rally Continues: IT Sector Boosts Sensex by 440 Points as Nifty Crosses 25,000 Amid Festive Season
Did You Know Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish Was First Offered To THIS Bollywood Actress But Then Rakesh Roshan Saw Priyanka Chopra At A Funeral And…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did You Know Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish Was First Offered To THIS Bollywood Actress But Then Rakesh Roshan Saw Priyanka Chopra At A Funeral And…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did You Know Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish Was First Offered To THIS Bollywood Actress But Then Rakesh Roshan Saw Priyanka Chopra At A Funeral And…
Did You Know Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish Was First Offered To THIS Bollywood Actress But Then Rakesh Roshan Saw Priyanka Chopra At A Funeral And…
Did You Know Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish Was First Offered To THIS Bollywood Actress But Then Rakesh Roshan Saw Priyanka Chopra At A Funeral And…
Did You Know Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish Was First Offered To THIS Bollywood Actress But Then Rakesh Roshan Saw Priyanka Chopra At A Funeral And…

QUICK LINKS