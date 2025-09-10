Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff’s Action Drama Slows Down, Trying Hard To Reach Rs 50 Crore

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 came out swinging, but it’s definitely lost some steam. Day 5 saw the film’s earnings drop by 10.22%. Not a total nosedive, but yes, you can feel the dip.

Monday already had a pretty hefty decline, so it’s not exactly shocking. People are definitely watching to see if this weekend can rescue things or if it’s just going to keep slipping.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection

Let’s talk numbers. On Day 5, Baaghi 4 pulled in ₹4.04 crore in India (thanks, Sacnilk, for always keeping tabs). That brings the total domestic haul to ₹39.79 crore in five days. On the first day? A whopping ₹12 crore.

Now, there’s a bit of confusion with the official numbers ’cause the makers posted on Insta saying it hit ₹42.54 crore in four days. They even threw in a “thanks for your unstoppable love” with a rocket emoji, which feels a tad optimistic considering those Tuesday numbers.

Sajid Nadiadwala produced this one under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, but even with all that muscle behind it, Tuesday (September 9) saw empty seats with only 21.71% Hindi occupancy.

For Tiger Shroff, Baaghi 4 is his eighth highest grosser. Sanjay Dutt? Ninth. Not terrible, but definitely not setting the world on fire.

Globally, Baaghi 4 scraped together ₹49 crore gross in just four days, with ₹6.25 crore coming from overseas fans. So, hey, still some love from abroad.

🔥 Baaghi 4 Roars at the Box Office – ₹? Cr Worldwide in Just 6 Days! 💥💪#baaghi4 #baaghi4boxoffice #baaghi4collection pic.twitter.com/ShCEHt0J1n — Bollywood Fast News (@bollywoodfastn) September 10, 2025

And yes, for anyone curious, this is Tiger’s biggest post-pandemic opener. The cast’s pretty stacked too with Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir.

ALSO READ: After Conquering Box Office, The Conjuring: Last Rites To Have A Prequel, Fans Say ‘Can This Series Die Already’