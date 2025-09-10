LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff's Action Drama Slows Down, Trying Hard To Reach Rs 50 Crore

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff’s Action Drama Slows Down, Trying Hard To Reach Rs 50 Crore

Baaghi 4 Day 5 collection drops 10.22% as Tiger Shroff’s action flick struggles after a strong opening. With ₹4.04 crore on Monday, the total stands at ₹39.79 crore in India. Fans wonder if the weekend can revive its box office run or if it will keep slipping.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5 (Pic Credit: Instagram)
Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5 (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 10, 2025 09:43:44 IST

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 came out swinging, but it’s definitely lost some steam. Day 5 saw the film’s earnings drop by 10.22%. Not a total nosedive, but yes, you can feel the dip.

Monday already had a pretty hefty decline, so it’s not exactly shocking. People are definitely watching to see if this weekend can rescue things or if it’s just going to keep slipping.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection

Let’s talk numbers. On Day 5, Baaghi 4 pulled in ₹4.04 crore in India (thanks, Sacnilk, for always keeping tabs). That brings the total domestic haul to ₹39.79 crore in five days. On the first day? A whopping ₹12 crore. 

Now, there’s a bit of confusion with the official numbers ’cause the makers posted on Insta saying it hit ₹42.54 crore in four days. They even threw in a “thanks for your unstoppable love” with a rocket emoji, which feels a tad optimistic considering those Tuesday numbers.

Sajid Nadiadwala produced this one under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, but even with all that muscle behind it, Tuesday (September 9) saw empty seats with only 21.71% Hindi occupancy. 

For Tiger Shroff, Baaghi 4 is his eighth highest grosser. Sanjay Dutt? Ninth. Not terrible, but definitely not setting the world on fire.

Globally, Baaghi 4 scraped together ₹49 crore gross in just four days, with ₹6.25 crore coming from overseas fans. So, hey, still some love from abroad.

And yes, for anyone curious, this is Tiger’s biggest post-pandemic opener. The cast’s pretty stacked too with Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir. 

Tags: Baaghi 4box office collectionSanjay Dutttiger shroff

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff’s Action Drama Slows Down, Trying Hard To Reach Rs 50 Crore

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff’s Action Drama Slows Down, Trying Hard To Reach Rs 50 Crore

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff’s Action Drama Slows Down, Trying Hard To Reach Rs 50 Crore
Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff’s Action Drama Slows Down, Trying Hard To Reach Rs 50 Crore
Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff’s Action Drama Slows Down, Trying Hard To Reach Rs 50 Crore
Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff’s Action Drama Slows Down, Trying Hard To Reach Rs 50 Crore

