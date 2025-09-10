LIVE TV
After Conquering Box Office, The Conjuring: Last Rites To Have A Prequel, Fans Say 'Can This Series Die Already'

After Conquering Box Office, The Conjuring: Last Rites To Have A Prequel, Fans Say ‘Can This Series Die Already’

The Conjuring: Last Rites was marketed as the final chapter but smashed box office records in India and globally. Now, Warner Bros is planning a prequel. Fans are divided. Some are excited, others skeptical but horror lovers can’t get enough of the creepy, family-friendly thrills.

The Conjuring Prequel Is Reportedly In Works ( Pic Credit: X)
Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 10, 2025 09:21:56 IST

Before The Conjuring: Last Rites even hit theatres, the folks behind it were hyping it up as the grand finale, the ninth and final chapter in the whole Conjuring Universe.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are back, obviously, because who else could it be? The marketing? Oh, they really leaned in: “This is the case that finished Ed and Lorraine Warren. The one that made them call it quits.”

And honestly, people ate it up. The whole “last one ever” angle sent fans rushing to grab tickets opening weekend. The film didn’t just meet box office projections, it smashed them. Not just in the US, but all over, even in India where it outperformed basically everything else running.

The movie’s record-breaking run made it pretty much impossible for the studio to leave money on the table. So, yes, they’re backtracking. Puck News dropped the scoop: Warner Bros’ New Line is already cooking up a prequel. 

How did the Internet react? 

One person on the Conjuring pequel news stated, “Of course it is, can’t blame them with Hollywood so allergic to new ideas.”

Another added, “Those two young actors in Last Rites were cool.” Another person chimes in, “Conjuring 4 was really good. This prequel could be a hit too. It’s creepy, not gory, so you can actually watch it with your family. I don’t even buy the demon stuff, but it’s fun anyway.” 

How did The Conjuring: Last Rites perform at the box office?

In four days, Last Rites raked in over Rs 54 crore in India, more than what Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files managed combined. 

Globally, the movie raked in $194 million in just three days. It even left the 2017 It movie in the dust. $84 million of that came from the US. 

QUICK LINKS