From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood’s Ultimate Vacation Style Diary

Bollywood stars know how to holiday in style. Whether they are stepping off a private jet, dancing at sunset, or slipping into a beachside dinner, their outfits do the talking. This little diary collects moodboard-ready vacation outfit ideas from five favourite faces on the scene right now. Expect hot looks, sunny fabrics, playful details, and a few looks you can actually recreate without a stylist on speed dial.

Kareena Kapoor: Effortless holiday glam

Kareena’s vacation wardrobe is about easy confidence. She mixes bold colour with simple silhouettes so every outfit feels like it was chosen with minimal fuss and maximum effect.

Beach chic





A vibrant yellow halter-neck bikini top with a central ring detail, paired with a high-waisted green plaid midi skirt and a matching tie-belt. Add a brown baseball cap and classic dark sunglasses and the look is instant sun-ready. This is a top pick for beach vacation outfit ideas that are bright but still polished.

Safari denim





Kareena also masters the rugged route. A light-wash denim button-down with rolled sleeves and matching wide-leg denim trousers reads practical and pulled-together. Tortoiseshell sunnies and chunky white sneakers finish things off.

Sunset floral





For evening drinks by the shore, she favours a flowy floral maxi with dramatic cut-outs and a plunging neckline. Finish with gold chain-link loafers for a slightly glam lift. These are the kind of vacation outfits that balance comfort and presence.

Alia Bhatt: Movement and colour

Alia’s holiday wardrobe leans into texture and motion. She often picks pieces that look incredible on camera and move beautifully in real life.

Architectural denim







A blue denim dress with a diagonal frayed overlay gives a simple fabric an instant edge. It is a clever way to wear denim as a statement piece.

Teal sunset dance





For sunset nights, a flared teal maxi with a deep V-neck and spaghetti straps is perfect for dancing on a wooden deck. Easy, fluid, and slightly cinematic, this is a key summer vacation outfit idea.

Colour-block Dress

A bold orange and fuchsia maxi shows how to mix two loud colours without looking overdone. It is loud, joyful, and very Alia.

Ananya Panday: Playful, flirty, and a little cheeky

Ananya’s evening edit skews youthful with a luxe twist. Think party-ready minis with fun texture.

Coral shell-trimmed mini





A strapless coral-pink mini dress with shell or bead trims along the neckline and hem is glamorous and youthful. It hugs in all the right places and the shell detail gives a subtle seaside nod. This is the kind of vacation outfit idea to keep for that dinner where you want to sparkle but stay comfortable.

Disha Patani: Bohemian beach glamour

Disha takes the beach and runs with it, blending vintage Bollywood drama with modern, wearable draping.

Ombré scarf set





Ombré scarf set, a three-piece look with an ombré scarf top, a golden bralette peeking through and a ruched, draped skirt. The result is sculpted, textural and perfect for evening events near the water. If you love boho vibes with a modern silhouette, this is a rich source of beach vacation outfit ideas.

Kiara Advani: Quiet, modern resortwear





The relaxed resort edit

Kiara’s quiet, modern resortwear is given a playful, sun-ready twist in this look: a strapless bandeau cut-out bodysuit in a multi-coloured tropical print of coral pink, teal and sage, finished with a central ring and a neat keyhole for a contemporary edge, paired with a high-waisted white mini that sits fitted at the waist and flares into a ruffled hem embroidered with bold orange, yellow and green flowers and trimmed with scalloped eyelet lace for movement and texture.

How to translate celebrity looks into real life

You do not need to be a star to look like one on holiday. Here are quick, practical rules:

Choose one statement piece: A bold skirt, a textured dress or a statement accessory. Keep the rest quiet so the eye has somewhere to rest. Mix comfort with a single glamour note: A flowy dress plus metallic loafers, or denim with a luxe belt. Comfort is the base; style is the accent.

Pack modular pieces: Bring items that can be layered or dressed up. A scarf can be a top, a sarong and a headband.

Prioritise fabrics that travel well: Linen, light cotton and knits that bounce back look better after a day in a suitcase.

Accessorise simply and well: A pair of sunglasses, one good bag and a single statement earring can change a look instantly.

Final take

From Kareena Kapoor’s bold beach cuts to Alia Bhatt’s colour-play and Disha Patani’s boho drama, Bollywood holiday style is refreshingly varied. Whether you prefer coral minis or tonal linen, these looks offer practical inspiration for your next trip. Take one idea, tweak it to your wardrobe and make it yours. Vacation dressing is meant to be fun after all.