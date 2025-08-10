“He Couldn’t See Me as Jhilmil”—Priyanka Chopra Spills Untold ‘Barfi’ Secrets

Barfi Turns 13: Priyanka Chopra Unveils the Untold Drama Behind Becoming Jhilmil

As Barfi! nears its 13th anniversary, Priyanka Chopra brings the drama, emotion, and magic back with a behind-the-scenes reveal straight out of a Bollywood script. Picture this: it’s 2009 in New York, and while shooting Anjaana Anjaani with Ranbir Kapoor, he casually drops a name—Barfi!. Back in Mumbai, Priyanka meets director Anurag Basu, all glammed up after an event. One look, and Basu declares, “I can’t imagine you as Jhilmil.” The challenge? Accepted.

They dive into a five-day acting workshop filled with reading, research, and soul-searching. And then comes the twist—Basu asks her to yell the worst Hindi abuses at him. Mortified but game, Priyanka lets loose. It’s wild, hilarious, and breaks every boundary. From that chaos, Jhilmil is born—flawed, innocent, unforgettable. A role that would not only silence all doubt but also etch itself in Bollywood history. Lights, camera… transformation!!

Improvisation Ignites Emotion: Priyanka’s Reel Journey, Real Memories

It wasn’t just acting — it was pure, unscripted magic. Priyanka Chopra reveals that most of Jhilmil’s soul in Barfi! wasn’t written in the script — it was born in the moment. With Anurag Basu whispering ideas between takes, scenes flowed like poetry, raw and real. Every glance, every twitch, every smile of Jhilmil came alive in spontaneous brilliance. But behind the camera, the emotions ran deeper. Barfi! marked one of the final times Priyanka’s father visited her on set — a memory etched in her heart forever. The film, she says, remains one of her most “treasured,” not for awards or applause, but for the fearless creativity and heartfelt collaboration. She paints the team as cinematic royalty — Ravi Varman’s lens wove visual poetry, Ileana brought elegance to Shruti, Ranbir lit up the frame like a true star, and Basu? A dream weaver — gentle, brilliant, playful. A Bollywood symphony of emotion and craft.

Two Years, A Lifetime of Love: Barfi! and the Magic That Stayed

Barfi! wasn’t filmed—it was lived, over two years of starts, stops, and sheer uncertainty. Priyanka Chopra reveals the cast and crew poured their hearts into every scene, not knowing if the world would embrace their labor of love. But when the curtains rose, audiences didn’t just watch — they felt. “Beyond our dreams,” she writes. Jhilmil wasn’t just a role, she became a part of Priyanka’s soul. Now, thirteen years later, on a nostalgic Saturday, she asks us all — “What are you reminiscing about?” Because some stories, like Barfi!, never fade.

Pointer List: Key Moments in Priyanka’s Barfi! Flashback

First learned about Barfi! in Jan 2009 from Ranbir Kapoor during Anjaana Anjaani

Anurag Basu doubted her as Jhilmil until a five‑day workshop changed his mind

Research included videos and meeting children on the autism spectrum

She hurled “vile Hindi expletives” at Basu—mortifying, hilarious, and liberating

Most Jhilmil scenes came through improvisation

Barfi! shoot spanned two years with breaks and uncertainty

Praised Ravi Varman’s cinematography, Ileana’s grace, Ranbir’s shine, and Basu’s storytelling

“The love for Jhilmil has stayed with me ever since”

