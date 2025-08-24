LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > 'I Don't Want to Be Launched': Karan Johar's Son Yash Tells Filmmaker While Wearing A 'Nepo Baby' Tee

‘I Don’t Want to Be Launched’: Karan Johar’s Son Yash Tells Filmmaker While Wearing A ‘Nepo Baby’ Tee

Karan Johar shared a hilarious Instagram video of his son Yash wearing a “nepo baby” T-shirt. When Karan teased him about it, Yash replied, “Yeah, but I don’t want to be launched.” The funny banter left fans in splits as Karan once again poked fun at the ongoing nepotism debate in Bollywood.

Karan Johar reacts as son Yash admits to being a 'nepo baby'
Karan Johar reacts as son Yash admits to being a 'nepo baby'

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 24, 2025 04:11:56 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Saturday uploaded a hilarious video of his son flaunting his “nepo baby” T-shirt.

The clip posted by Karan on Instagram shows little Yash dressed up in a blue T-shirt with “nepo baby” written on it.

In the video, Karan could be seen asking Yash, “Oh my god! Do you know what this t-shirt says? You are a nepo baby.”

Responding to his dad, Yash quipped, “Yeah, but I don’t want to be launched.” To this, Karan replied, “What? Who is launching you anyway?”

Here you can watch the fun banter between Karan and his son Yash. In the caption, Karan mentioned that the T-shirt was a gift for Yash from someone, but he was requested to keep her identity private.

“He has a mind of his own. I am HAPPY!!! Ps..T shirts gifted to the twins by •••••• ( oops she made me promise I won’t tell),” Karan posted.

Yash’s response to Karan left netizens in splits, garnering likes and comments.

” Hahahaha, he is so cute,” an Instagram user commented. ” Too funny,” another user wrote.

Karan came to be infamously known as “the flag-bearer of nepotism” after actor Kangana Ranaut labelled him that on an episode of his chat show Koffee with Karan in 2017, and has since faced criticism for allegedly promoting nepotism in Bollywood.

Over the years, Karan has often taken these accusations in stride, even poking fun at himself, as many netizens label him part of the so-called “nepo mafia.” This time was no different–he responded to the nepotism jibes once again, but with his signature dose of humour.

Karan welcomed his son Yash and daughter Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his father late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother’s name Hiroo. 

(With Inputs From ANI) 

Tags: Bollywood newskaran joharNepotismyash johar

‘I Don’t Want to Be Launched’: Karan Johar’s Son Yash Tells Filmmaker While Wearing A ‘Nepo Baby’ Tee

TOP CATEGORIES

‘I Don’t Want to Be Launched’: Karan Johar’s Son Yash Tells Filmmaker While Wearing A ‘Nepo Baby’ Tee
‘I Don’t Want to Be Launched’: Karan Johar’s Son Yash Tells Filmmaker While Wearing A ‘Nepo Baby’ Tee
‘I Don’t Want to Be Launched’: Karan Johar’s Son Yash Tells Filmmaker While Wearing A ‘Nepo Baby’ Tee
‘I Don’t Want to Be Launched’: Karan Johar’s Son Yash Tells Filmmaker While Wearing A ‘Nepo Baby’ Tee

