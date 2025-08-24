Sushant Singh Rajput’s AI Chatbot Mimics His Style, Family Demands Meta Take It Down, Calls It ‘Insensitive’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s name is back in headlines, this time for something both surreal and unsettling. Fans are chatting with an AI tool designed to sound like him right down to his trademark curiosity and love for science, astronomy, and philosophy.

The technology pulls from his old interviews, tweets, speeches, anything public to recreate his way of speaking.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family Slams AI Replica On Meta

The whole thing lives on a social media platform’s “Discover AI” section. You type a question, and the response? It’s eerily close to how Sushant himself might have answered. No surprise, really, that more than half a million people have already tried it out.

But not everyone’s comfortable with this. Sushant’s family is deeply upset, calling the app “insensitive.” They’ve asked Meta India to take it down altogether.

A source from Meta pointed out how hard it is to control these AI replicas once they’re out there, copies can pop up almost instantly. Some fans are backing the family, saying the tool crosses a line.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, hasn’t commented on this latest digital controversy. She’s stayed focused on seeking answers and justice in her brother’s case, still urging authorities to keep the investigation moving.

For now, this AI experiment has sparked a bigger conversation about where we draw the line with technology, and how we handle the legacies of public figures who are no longer here to speak for themselves. For some, it’s a comfort; for others, a wound reopened.

When did Sushant Singh Rajput die?

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14, 2020. He was just 34. The post-mortem, done at Cooper Hospital, listed the cause as asphyxia from hanging—no signs of a struggle, no external injuries, nothing like that.

Right after, Mumbai Police started looking into it. But the whole thing took a turn when Rajput’s father, K K Singh, filed an FIR in Bihar.

He accused Rhea Chakraborty (Sushant’s girlfriend at the time) and her family of pushing Sushant to suicide and siphoning off 15 crore rupees.