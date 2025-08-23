Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script

Rowdy Rathore dropped back in 2012 and, honestly, it smashed every expectation. The film didn’t just rake in cash—it became this wild, larger-than-life ride that people still talk about.

Over a decade later, fans are still waiting for something else to hit that same sweet spot: bonkers action, killer one-liners, and Akshay Kumar doing double duty as both Shiva and Vikram Rathore. Well, here’s something. Finally, the sequel’s script is locked in.

Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 back on track?

Word on the street (from someone in the know) is that the producers feel like they’ve nailed it this time. They’re betting big that Rowdy Rathore 2 isn’t just going to be a sequel, it’s going to be a major event.

Still, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The production team hasn’t made anything official yet, so right now it’s all smoke and whispers.

Thinking back, the original Rowdy Rathore worked for a reason. The plot hooked you, the jokes landed, and the action was just… nuts. Plus, Akshay in those two roles? Iconic. No surprise it blew up at the box office and landed a spot among India’s top earners.

An insider spilled the beans, “The producers of Rowdy Rathore have finally locked the script for its sequel. They are extremely confident about how it has shaped up, and believe it’s poised to be a massive project in the making.”

The latest chatter is that Prem, who’s currently directing KD – The Devil (yes, the one with Dhruv Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and more), is set to take the director’s chair for Rowdy Rathore 2. That’s a bit of a switch, since Prabhu Deva was behind the original.

About Rowdy Rathore

Quick refresher: the first film’s story was all drama and adrenaline. Honest cop Vikram Rathore gets taken out by crooked politicians, and his team ropes in Shiva, a petty crook who’s basically his twin, to step into his shoes and bring the bad guys down.

There was some talk before about dropping the sequel idea and just spinning the script into a standalone movie. Looks like that’s out the window, though, since it’s now official: Rowdy Rathore 2 is coming.

Honestly, fans have been waiting for this. The hype’s real, and everyone’s just waiting to see what’s next. If the sequel lives up to even half the madness of the original, Bollywood’s in for another wild ride.