First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone still haven’t shared their daughter Dua’s face with the world. After her birth, both of them actually called the paparazzi to their home and directly asked them not to photograph their baby.

The photographers respected that request. But here we are—a video of little Dua is now all over social media.

Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter’s Face Revealed?

In the clip, Dua is seen sitting on Deepika’s lap. Deepika herself is wearing a mask, and as soon as she notices someone recording, she gestures for them to stop. The video’s already making the rounds.

The reaction online has been pretty intense. Many users are upset at the account that posted the video, calling them out for ignoring the couple’s wishes.

The Internet demands video be taken down

One person commented, “Hey, please delete the video. Ranveer and Deepika have been clear about not sharing their daughter’s pictures.”

Another echoed the sentiment, saying it doesn’t matter if she’s a celebrity’s child; she’s too young and her privacy should be respected. Someone else pointed out that Deepika’s attempt to stop the recording should’ve been enough for people to back off.

Dua was born on September 8, 2024. Until now, nobody had seen even a glimpse of her. Now, this leaked video has split fan. Some are angry about the breach of privacy, but others are just happy to finally see Dua.

On the professional front, Ranveer will next appear in Dhurandhar, due for release this December. Deepika, meanwhile, has projects with Allu Arjun, Atlee, and will be starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in King.

