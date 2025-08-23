‘This Needs To Stop’: Karan Johar Takes A Stand Against Disrespectful Podcast Content

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar has lamented in the open against those podcasters who invite celebrities to speak with a tongue that is outspoken and a voice that is venomous, behaving irrespectively within the film industry. In a moving post on Instagram, Johar told the world that he was disappointed and angry with the new subculture of chat shows, which he feels promotes bad news simply because it is gaining views and followers.

He singled out the custom of inviting guests, who as he notes have nothing to lose, to talk negatively of hardworking and legendary members of the fraternity. Johar is revealing some concern in the Bollywood industry regarding the triumph of vile and personal attacks under freedom of speech.

The Rise of Clickbait Culture

The saying of Karan Johar on the subject of clickbait culture in the digital media world reveals much about the subject. According to him, these podcasters are putting their priorities on sensationalism rather than the idea of ensuring responsible journalism, making provocative and even unfounded claims to rive audiences. This is not exclusive to the entertainment industry, as Johar has summarized the industry finds itself in.

He further detested the use of psychics as well as astrologers who create horrible and frightening revelations, such as predicting imminent death of the people and termed the practice as both inconsiderate and nauseating. This, he asserts, is a risky strategy of content production at the expense of an individual at commercial profit.

Media Responsibility and Accountability

The message of the filmmaker is a direct appeal to more responsibility and accountability by the media. Although recognizing the significance of free speech, he, however, plainly reserves the right to draw the line at the maliciously disrespectful content. The fact that Jowar suggests that podcasters and other digital content creators have an obligation to make sure their platforms are not abused to spread misinformation, or to target specific individuals in a personal attack also adds weight to the argument that Jowar raises.

This is not the first time Johar has opened up about these kinds of things; he has previously written about how he has been a subject of trolling by the general public and imitation too. His last one is through a more panoramic reason as to why he thinks this is an evolving media world where boundaries are being transgressed upon and where personal attacks are posing as critical articles.

