Tiger Shroff’s Mom Ayesha Shroff Comes To Actor’s Rescue After A Troll Asks Him To Quit Acting

Ayesha Shroff, producer and mother to the Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, has once again shown that she is the greatest protective force behind the career of the actor, Tiger Shroff. Her late scorched reaction to one of the internet trolls has become viral, and it has been again displayed in her strong support. Details of the incident start when an influential person on social media who was categorizing the top 5 actors who should cease their acting careers placed Tiger Shroff at the second position.

The video, which accumulated a lot of popularity, triggered a flow of comments. Unperturbed by the digital racket, Ayesha Shroff retorted to it with a pithy rejoinder: And you are who exactly? Her remark has gone viral and people identify her as a mother who defended her son with boldness in such a broad and definite manner.

Ayesha Shroff Viral Reaction

The clapback was not just a mere comment made by Ayesha but rather it is a very strong statement that instantly drew a lot of attention. The comment along with four laughing emojis quickly become the object of discussion across social media. Tiger Shroff fans and admirers took up to defend Ayesha and tried to shame her by slamming on the comment section that Tiger is a professional and unique from the industry and rests on the fact that he is an action hero in Bollywood.







This Internet dialogue points to an important feature of the modernized fan-celebrity relationships in that these interactions became more personal, and the celebrities are ready to face criticism first-hand.

Tiger Shroff Career And Critics

The influencer video causing the controversy seems to be a response to Tiger Shroff, based on his recent performance at the box office. Even though his earliest films like Heropanti and the Baaghi series have been highly commercially successful and made him a leading action star, the most recent releases Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have not received such laudatory responses, with many criticizing his acting skills.

Nevertheless, Tiger is an active and prolific actor with large fan base. The uproar over this statement of his mother has revived debates over how the Bollywood celebrities are pressured and what part trolling plays in influencing opinion.

Also Read: Did Anupam Kher Take A Dig At Raj Shamani? Veteran Actor Claims His Interview Was Edited To Create Fake Controversy