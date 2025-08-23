LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Tiger Shroff’s Mom Ayesha Shroff Comes To Actor’s Rescue After A Troll Asks Him To Quit Acting

Tiger Shroff’s Mom Ayesha Shroff Comes To Actor’s Rescue After A Troll Asks Him To Quit Acting

Ayesha Shroff fiercely defended her son Tiger Shroff online after a troll suggested he quit acting. Her viral clapback, ‘And you are who exactly?’ drew massive attention and sparked discussion among fans and media

Tiger Shroff’s mom shuts down troll with epic viral response
Tiger Shroff’s mom shuts down troll with epic viral response

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 23, 2025 20:14:31 IST

Ayesha Shroff, producer and mother to the Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, has once again shown that she is the greatest protective force behind the career of the actor, Tiger Shroff. Her late scorched reaction to one of the internet trolls has become viral, and it has been again displayed in her strong support. Details of the incident start when an influential person on social media who was categorizing the top 5 actors who should cease their acting careers placed Tiger Shroff at the second position.

The video, which accumulated a lot of popularity, triggered a flow of comments. Unperturbed by the digital racket, Ayesha Shroff retorted to it with a pithy rejoinder: And you are who exactly? Her remark has gone viral and people identify her as a mother who defended her son with boldness in such a broad and definite manner.

Ayesha Shroff Viral Reaction

The clapback was not just a mere comment made by Ayesha but rather it is a very strong statement that instantly drew a lot of attention. The comment along with four laughing emojis quickly become the object of discussion across social media. Tiger Shroff fans and admirers took up to defend Ayesha and tried to shame her by slamming on the comment section that Tiger is a professional and unique from the industry and rests on the fact that he is an action hero in Bollywood.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arya Kothari (@arya_kothari)



This Internet dialogue points to an important feature of the modernized fan-celebrity relationships in that these interactions became more personal, and the celebrities are ready to face criticism first-hand.

Tiger Shroff Career And Critics 

The influencer video causing the controversy seems to be a response to Tiger Shroff, based on his recent performance at the box office. Even though his earliest films like Heropanti and the Baaghi series have been highly commercially successful and made him a leading action star, the most recent releases Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have not received such laudatory responses, with many criticizing his acting skills.

Nevertheless, Tiger is an active and prolific actor with large fan base. The uproar over this statement of his mother has revived debates over how the Bollywood celebrities are pressured and what part trolling plays in influencing opinion.

Also Read: Did Anupam Kher Take A Dig At Raj Shamani? Veteran Actor Claims His Interview Was Edited To Create Fake Controversy

Tags: Ayesha ShroffAyesha Shroff viraltiger shroff

RELATED News

Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down

LATEST NEWS

Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
Tiger Shroff’s Mom Ayesha Shroff Comes To Actor’s Rescue After A Troll Asks Him To Quit Acting

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tiger Shroff’s Mom Ayesha Shroff Comes To Actor’s Rescue After A Troll Asks Him To Quit Acting

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tiger Shroff’s Mom Ayesha Shroff Comes To Actor’s Rescue After A Troll Asks Him To Quit Acting
Tiger Shroff’s Mom Ayesha Shroff Comes To Actor’s Rescue After A Troll Asks Him To Quit Acting
Tiger Shroff’s Mom Ayesha Shroff Comes To Actor’s Rescue After A Troll Asks Him To Quit Acting
Tiger Shroff’s Mom Ayesha Shroff Comes To Actor’s Rescue After A Troll Asks Him To Quit Acting

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?