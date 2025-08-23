Did Anupam Kher Take A Dig At Raj Shamani? Veteran Actor Claims His Interview Was Edited To Create Fake Controversy

Veteran stage actor Anupam Kher has caused a stir in the online world by making an allegation against a well-known podcaster, widely interpreted to be Raj Shamani. This controversy relates to a recent interview Kher gave to a digital publication about a previous podcast in which he appeared and accused the host of cutting out important elements of their discussion. This has drawn attention to the issue of honesty in content production in the podcasting space.

The Anupam Kher Missing Advice and the Question of Genuineness

In his interview, Anupam Kher has addressed a particular point in one of the previous podcasts. According to him, the host had sought his personal advice. Kher offered him practical advice concerning humility and the fact that the person must never allow success to alter his or her inner principles. He specifically said to the podcaster, ‘son do not allow success to change you’. Success ought to Define squad leaders such that they grow together…. You grew up in a tiny rural town and that should be simple about you.”

Anupam Kher noted with disappointment that this whole section which he believed was an important piece of advice was cut out of the final episode. This caused him to refer to the podcaster as a fake, wondering how truthful he can ever be referring to genuineness or authenticity in his podcast.

A Deeper Look into the Raj Shamani Podcasting

The backlash on Kher has brought on a wider discussion on the ethics of the content makers. Kher also stated the necessity of a host engaging in extensive research about his or her guests and this was seemingly a remark about another podcaster. He emphasized that they should be left the way they were as long as they were personally disturbing to him because it must reflect transparency and respect the person as the guest. It brings to question the balance between putting out a smooth, highly engaging piece of content on the one hand, and integrity of a conversation on the other.

Whereas a podcaster would edit to save time or smooth out cadences, Kher claims editing out to eliminate a message that may be incongruent with the public image created by the host. Raj Shamani has not come publicly to respond to the actor.

