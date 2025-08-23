Soha Ali Khan Shocking Revelation About Mother Sharmila Tagore, ‘Even After Marriage, She Was…’

Soha Ali Khan’s recent revelations of family has fans shocked, she revealed about Sharmila Tagore’s contribution as the true breadwinner, while her father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, played the game for the love of it rather than the money. With a view onto the household of Pataudi, this is an incident of resilience, love and the breaking of stereotypes, carrying an inspiring message into what was once thought to be a tough past.

Sharmila Tagore: The Trend-setting Breadwinner

The Bollywood star, defying all forms of social convention, kept working after her marriage with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1968. In an interview with Zoom, Soha disclosed, “She was the eldest of three sisters and the breadwinner for a very long time. Even after marriage, she was the one earning an income, while my father had inherited wealth and played cricket, but there was no money in cricket back then.”

Mothering duties came first for Sharmila as the firstborn of three before she even contemplated marriage. Hard work and persistence helped her carve a space for herself in an industry where most women were expected to choose family over ambition.

“I really respect her work ethic. She is blunt about what she feels, and while that may be a bitter pill sometimes, it always comes from a place of love and gives you a reality check,” Soha added. Sharmila was a figure of both defiance and success post-marriage, with a stream of hits and classics that were bound to make tongues wag.

Moneyless Cricket: Mansoor’s Passion Beyond Income

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, better remembered as Tiger Pataudi, was an outstanding cricketer and the Nawab of Pataudi. But as Soha revealed, there was no money in cricket in the 1960s-no pay for match appearances, no advertisements, just a pure passion for the game.

While Mansoor inherited wealth, the family sustained itself by Sharmila doing all the earning. The reversal of roles during that time indeed tests some gender stereotypes and bears witness to an equal partnership.

Sharmila Breaking Stereotypes and Inspire Generations

Her journey was not only about being the breadwinner but also making a statement against gender norms. She married Mansoor despite issues regarding her interfaith marriage. But she never looked back, skillfully managing motherhood along with her career.

Soha openly praised her mother for being bluntly honest and true to herself, as sources of inspiration for her and her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor to be comfortable being themselves in a highly filtered universe. The legacy of Sharmila Tagore continues to survive today, creating the message that whatever one may face, women should pursue their freedom and passion.

