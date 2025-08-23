Saira Banu’s X Debut On Her 81st Birthday, First Post Relives Romance With Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu, Bollywood’s immortal diva just turned 81 on August 23, 2025. And this day marked her iconic debut on X, formerly known as Twitter. Her first post has fabs in awe, the unseen photo of her and Dilip Kumar is going viral. Fans are not able to handle this much of wholesome and nostalgic retreat.

Saira Banu’s Heartfelt Digital Debut on X

Saira Banu began her journey of experiencing the virtual world with a jubilant debut on X, along with her first post for her fans to see. These are too adorable!

Today, as I step into another year, I wish to be here with all of you, to talk about Life, to relive Memories and everything that keeps Dilip Sahib close to our hearts.. pic.twitter.com/LqhVEaDzE7 — Saira Banu (@SairaBanuKhan) August 23, 2025

She wrote, “Today, as I step into another year, I wish to be here with all of you, to talk about Life, to relive Memories and everything that keeps Dilip Sahib close to our hearts..” Accompanying her words there were two throwback images: a young Saira cutting a two-tier cake and another with Dilip Kumar, both beaming as they celebrated together.

Reliving an Epic Romance of Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar

In those days, Saira’s posts would have clearly been his tribute to an eternal love-story with Dilip Kumar, who was then married to him at the age of 22 years in 1966, while the legendary actor was 44. She states the association as “That a man so revered by the world could look upon me with kindness, and in time with love, remains the greatest wonder of my life.”

Her Instagram also had early memories like some videos of Dilip whistling as she cut a cake, with Lata Mangeshkar nearby. These glimpses highlight a romance that would make them an iconic couple transcending Bollywood.

Gratitude and Leaving behind a legacy

Aside from her love story, Saira thanks her family-the likes of whose race included her grandmother Shamshad Waheed Khan, mother Naseem Banu, and brother Sultan who played significant roles in shaping her own life.

The birthday posts symbolise the aspect of not just celebration but also the reflection of her love. Through the sharing of unheard stories, Saira continues keeping the memory of her husband alive and inspiring fans around the world.

