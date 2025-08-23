LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Saira Banu’s X Debut On Her 81st Birthday, First Post Relives Romance With Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu’s X Debut On Her 81st Birthday, First Post Relives Romance With Dilip Kumar

The timeless goddess of Bollywood, Saira Banu turned 81 and surprised fans by signing up on X! Sharing some swoon-worthy never seen before pictures with heartthrob Dilip Kumar. The fans are all over this nostalgia trip, proving that their romance is still enough to set a few hearts ablaze!

Saira Banu’s X Debut at 81
Saira Banu’s X Debut at 81

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 23, 2025 12:47:56 IST

Saira Banu, Bollywood’s immortal diva just turned 81 on August 23, 2025. And this day marked her iconic debut on X, formerly known as Twitter. Her first post has fabs in awe, the unseen photo of her and Dilip Kumar is going viral. Fans are not able to handle this much of wholesome and nostalgic retreat.

Saira Banu’s Heartfelt Digital Debut on X

Saira Banu began her journey of experiencing the virtual world with a jubilant debut on X, along with her first post for her fans to see. These are too adorable!

She wrote, “Today, as I step into another year, I wish to be here with all of you, to talk about Life, to relive Memories and everything that keeps Dilip Sahib close to our hearts..” Accompanying her words there were two throwback images: a young Saira cutting a two-tier cake and another with Dilip Kumar, both beaming as they celebrated together.

Reliving an Epic Romance of Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar

In those days, Saira’s posts would have clearly been his tribute to an eternal love-story with Dilip Kumar, who was then married to him at the age of 22 years in 1966, while the legendary actor was 44. She states the association as “That a man so revered by the world could look upon me with kindness, and in time with love, remains the greatest wonder of my life.”

Her Instagram also had early memories like some videos of Dilip whistling as she cut a cake, with Lata Mangeshkar nearby. These glimpses highlight a romance that would make them an iconic couple transcending Bollywood.

Gratitude and Leaving behind a legacy 

Aside from her love story, Saira thanks her family-the likes of whose race included her grandmother Shamshad Waheed Khan, mother Naseem Banu, and brother Sultan who played significant roles in shaping her own life.

The birthday posts symbolise the aspect of not just celebration but also the reflection of her love. Through the sharing of unheard stories, Saira continues keeping the memory of her husband alive and inspiring fans around the world.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap Says Bollywood Avoided Him, Labeled Him ‘Bad News’ For Industry

RELATED News

Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down

LATEST NEWS

Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
Saira Banu’s X Debut On Her 81st Birthday, First Post Relives Romance With Dilip Kumar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Saira Banu’s X Debut On Her 81st Birthday, First Post Relives Romance With Dilip Kumar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Saira Banu’s X Debut On Her 81st Birthday, First Post Relives Romance With Dilip Kumar
Saira Banu’s X Debut On Her 81st Birthday, First Post Relives Romance With Dilip Kumar
Saira Banu’s X Debut On Her 81st Birthday, First Post Relives Romance With Dilip Kumar
Saira Banu’s X Debut On Her 81st Birthday, First Post Relives Romance With Dilip Kumar

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?