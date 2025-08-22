LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Anurag Kashyap Says Bollywood Avoided Him, Labeled Him 'Bad News' For Industry

In a candid interview, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared how Bollywood has distanced itself, labeling him ‘bad news.’ Once celebrated for his bold cinema, Kashyap now faces professional isolation due to outspoken views and box office struggles, reflecting the industry’s harsh success-driven dynamics

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: August 22, 2025 19:51:15 IST

In a new interview, renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap talked about the loneliness he has endured with the Hindi film industry. Known to be unusual and rough in his cinematic sense, Kashyap disclosed that many of his counterparts have started avoiding him by showing attitude, that he is on the declining natures and is now considered to be bad news.

This open confession brings us into the perspective of the brutality of Bollywood as success decides relations and perceived relevancy. Anurag Kashyap is an outlier who has been the harbinger of change, breaking the mould, questioning everything. The division in his personal and professional experience between critical praise and commercial failure has many appearances as the cause of a perceived divide between him and the more commercially oriented and motivated pockets of the industry.

Anurag Kashyap Industry Isolation 

Kashyap does not feel this way as an isolated personal experience, it is the vanity of the industry. Along this journey of mixed successes and failures in the box office, it has been observed that the support that he once received after his fellow directors is no more. This is usual practice where directors tend to be criticized based on the commercial success of their previous film and not on their overall output.

The director observed that the same individuals who were contacting him in the past to co-produce films are now avoiding contact with him as they deem him a risky investment, a telling illustration of the fact that professional blacklisting can take place even in the film industry i.e. the risk group may be professionally marginalized. The hierarchy of his place in front of the camera which is illustrated in a change of his status of a worshiped cult director to a liability displays a strong change in his perception.

Anurag Kashyap The ‘Bad News’ Perception 

The term bad news appears to be coined by a combination of his outspokenness and the box office records of his more recent films. Kashyap never turns his back on being desirous to express his thoughts on social and political topics, and this often contradicts the more conservative, reputation-conscious forces of the trade. This frankness, added to a couple of box office failures has created a perception that he is an unsafe person to work with – someone whose vision of creativity, although brilliant, is no longer seen as something that is cause more censure than celebration.

His revelation highlights a more general reality about Bollywood: the artist and the integrity of his or her creative works are put on secondary place and those who do not adhere to the rules established and unspoken will also risk being marginalized. Nevertheless, Kashyap is a much-needed voice to the Indian cinema, and, in that, he is an artist, and a worthy one at that, because he does not stop doing what he believes in no matter how far out of the social spectrum he has to do it.

Also Read: Sanya Malhotra Addresses Men’s Rights Groups Slamming Her Movie Mrs: Problem Yeh Nahi Hai Ki…

Tags: Anurag KashyapAnurag Kashyap bad newsAnurag Kashyap interview

