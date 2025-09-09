LIVE TV
"I'm just here to say an eternal 'Thank You' for every kind action": Akshay Kumar expresses gratitude to fans on his birthday

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 9, 2025 09:24:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 58th birthday today, September 9. He has been working in the industry for 34 years, and on his special day, he shared a post expressing gratitude to his fans and well-wishers who helped him throughout his career and growth.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a post with a picture that showed the different characters played by him in his movies.

Along with the picture, he wrote in the caption, “Good morning, everyone! 58 years in the making, 34 years in this industry, over 150 films & counting. To everyone that ever believed in me, who bought a ticket, who signed me, produced me, directed me and guided me, this is your journey as much as mine. I’m just here to say an eternal ‘Thank You’ for every kind action, unconditional support, and words of encouragement. I am nothing without you, my Birthday is a dedication to all those that still believe me. Love & Prayers, Your Akshay..Jai Mahakal”

He also thanked Rahul Nanda for creating the picture capturing his journey in the film industry, “P.S.: Many thanks to the very talented Rahul Nanda for capturing my life’s work for my favourite people on the planet, my Fans.”

After his post, many fans took to the comment section to wish Khiladi Kumar on his birthday.

One of the social media users wrote, “Happy Birthday inspiration”, while another commented, “You always my first best hero”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jolly Mishra – Asli Jolly from Kanpur (@akshaykumar)

Akshay started his career in 1991 with ‘Saugandh’, and the success of the action thriller ‘Khiladi’ established him as an action star in the 1990s, leading to several films in the Khiladi film series, in addition to other action films such as Mohra (1994) and Jaanwar (1999). He has appeared in a lot of thrillers, fast-paced dramas, comedies, and patriotic films over the years, sticking to his versatility. Recognising his contributions to Indian cinema, he has received the Padma Shri Award.

Kumar will next be seen in the much-awaited ‘Jolly LLB 3’ opposite Arshad Warsi. The teaser for the third instalment was unveiled on August 12, giving a glimpse into the funny yet intense clash between the actors.

Saurabh Shukla is also returning as Judge Tripathi.’Jolly LLB 3′ will be released on September 19, 2025.

In 2017, Akshay and Huma Qureshi starred in ‘Jolly LLB 2’, a sequel to Jolly LLB, released in 2013. The first film featured Arshad and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. Amrita Rao also starred in the first part. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

