In pics: Farhan Akhtar meets surviving heroes of the Battle of Rezang La

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 23:40:09 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): Actor Farhan Akhtar, who is all set to portray Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, a Param Vir Chakra awardee in his upcoming film ‘120 Bahadur’, paid a heartfelt visit to the surviving heroes of the iconic Battle of Rezang La, Subedar Honorary Captain Ram Chander Yadav and Havildar Nihal Singh.

On Monday, Farhan shared a couple of pictures on Instagram of the meeting, and wrote, “Was an honour spending an afternoon in the inspiring company of the two surviving heroes of the Battle of Rezang La, Subedar Honorary Captain Ram Chander Yadav ji & Havildar Nihal Singh ji, SM…Was special to introduce them to @sparshwaliaa & @atulsingh4199 .. our reel Charlie boys who portray them in the film.”

He added, “Once again, I thank them for blessing us with their permission to portray them in the film and bring their stories to the screen.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

In the pictures, Farhan and the team of ‘120 Bahadur’ are posing with the surviving heroes of the Battle of Rezang La.

As soon as he posted photographs on social media, netizens expressed their excitement for the movie.

A user wrote, “It’s all about people of the brave land called Ahirwal. These two are diamonds of India”

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Amit Chandrra, ‘120 Bahadur’ is inspired by the legendary Battle of Rezang La, paying tribute to the 120 soldiers of the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought courageously against an estimated 3,000 Chinese troops.

The teaser has been unveiled, offering a glimpse of Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, a Param Vir Chakra awardee who led the Indian forces during the war. It also includes visuals of the Indian soldiers’ relentless clash with the enemies.

The film has been shot across various parts of the country, including Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai.’120 Bahadur’ is slated to hit theatres on November 21, 2025. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

QUICK LINKS