Home > Bollywood > Jolly LLB 3 Trailer Released: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Take Their ‘Chaos And Kalesh’ To The Courtroom

Jolly LLB 3 Trailer Released: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Take Their ‘Chaos And Kalesh’ To The Courtroom

The Jolly LLB 3 trailer is out, bringing back Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla in a courtroom comedy full of humour, chaos, and social commentary. Set to release on September 19, it promises laughs, drama, and even touches on farmers’ issues with a twist.

Jolly LLB 3 trailer has been released ( Pic Credit: YouTube)
Jolly LLB 3 trailer has been released ( Pic Credit: YouTube)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 10, 2025 13:24:51 IST

Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla are back in the courtroom, ready to sling witty one-liners and, probably, some legal mumbo-jumbo you’ll pretend to understand. Instead of a big, noisy trailer drop, the team just low-key dropped the Jolly LLB 3 trailer on everyone. 

Jolly LLB 3 trailer: Akshay Kumar vs Arshad Warsi 

The trailer’s a mashup of all the things you expect from this franchise, sharp humor, a dash of social commentary, and courtroom drama that feels more like a WWE match, minus the spandex. Akshay’s Jolly? He is in hot water, possibly fighting for the wrong cause. 

Check the trailer here:

Jolly LLB 3 promises comedy and social commentary

Jolly LLB 3 is clearly gunning for that “serious but funny” sweet spot. They’re tackling the whole farmers’ issue, but not in a boring, preachy way.

Expect plenty of laughs, but also some “wait, that’s actually deep” moments. Basically, it wants to make you think, but not so hard you spill your popcorn.

What did the stars say? 

Akshay’s take on returning as Jolly Mishra earlier said, “Coming back as Jolly Mishra has been a ride, man. This isn’t just about dusting off the old coat, it’s about throwing him into a courtroom cage match with Arshad’s Jolly.”

Arshad Warsi also shared his thoughts on playing Jolly Tyagi saying, “This character started it all for me. Jumping back in after so long basically feels like catching up with a buddy only, this time, I gotta throw down with Akshay’s Jolly Mishra! The banter’s nuts, the arguments are messier than my breakfast table, and there’s actual heart in there. People are gonna love the fireworks.”

