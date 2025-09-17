Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani grace 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' premiere; Akash-Shloka, Radhika Merchant join in
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 17, 2025 22:13:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): The Ambani family graced the grand premiere night of Aryan Khan’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Wednesday.

Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani, and his wife, Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson Nita Ambani, were among the first ones to arrive at the premiere, exuding elegance as they posed for the media.

Nita Ambani looked beautiful in a light blue-coloured saree, which she paired with sparkling diamonds, while Mukesh Ambani kept it classic in a suit.

Others from the Ambani family were also spotted at the show’s Mumbai premiere, including Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka Mehta, and the youngest daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant.

Akash and Shloka looked stunning in matching blue ensembles as they walked the red carpet together. Radhika Merchant joined them with her usual charming smile, appearing adorable in a red outfit.

Isha Ambani also arrived at the event, with visuals showing her cheerfully posing with Navya Nanda.

Meanwhile, the premiere turned out to be a star-studded affair with several celebrities arriving to show support for Aryan Khan’s directorial debut. Among the ones present were Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Manish Malhotra, Atlee, and Ananya Panday.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan also made a grand entry to the event, with his family taking centrestage. SRK was accompanied by Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, AbRam, and, of course, Aryan Khan.

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ will be released on September 18 on Netflix.

With Lakshya and Sahher Bambba stepping in as the lead pair, the show also features Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Karan Johar, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Rajat Bedi, and Vijayant Kohli in prominent roles. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

