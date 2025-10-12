No Entry 2 In Trouble? After Diljit Dosanjh, This Actor Has Now Quit Anees Bazmee’s Directorial, Here’s What Happened

Varun Dhawan has been trending these days due to several factors on the Internet. The fans are eagerly awaiting his next project after his latest Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

However, according to new reports, Varun Dhawan, who was a part of No Entry 2, has apparently left the project.

The much-anticipated sequel to the comedy No Entry has taken a very shocking turn due to the fact that Varun Dhawan has pulled out of the project. The film earlier starred Varun Dhawan with Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles, but now only Arjun Kapoor has

Why did Varun Dhawan exit from No Entry 2?

The reason why Varun Dhawan had to quit might have been due to creative differences and timing issues, according to informants in the industry. However, the exact reason is yet to be confirmed. NewsX will keep you posted.

The exit is described as peaceful since the actor had previously been eager about it. No Entry 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, is a sequel to the vastly popular 2005 No Entry, wherein Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan portrayed the roles of the lead heroes and made it one of the lovable movies in Bollywood in the genre of comedy.

No Entry 2 producer Boney Kapoor affirmed that Dosanjh had left the movie, citing that the dates did not coincide with their schedule. “Hopefully, we shall soon do a Punjabi film together,” added Boney.

The sequel to No Entry has been in the preparation stage for a long time with cast switching and postponed production. It is reported that the filmmakers have been on the hunt to find another A-listed mega star to replace Varun with his departure. But Bazmee plans to revive the fans by kick-starting the movie with the said replacement.

