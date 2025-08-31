LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor's Comedy Drama Rakes-In Rs.16.25 Crore

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari showed growth on Day 2, collecting ₹9 crore after a modest ₹7.25 crore opening. With a two-day total of ₹16.25 crore and strong metro occupancies, the ₹50 crore Maddock Films rom-com needs weekend momentum to stay in the box office race.

Param Sundari (Pic Credit: X)
Param Sundari (Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 31, 2025 10:31:40 IST

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s North-meets-South romantic comedy, Param Sundari, hit theatres Friday.

As expected, people couldn’t help but draw parallels with the 2013 hit Chennai Express, thanks to its familiar Bollywood-meets-Tollywood flavour. 

The film landed to mixed reviews, but Saturday’s numbers suggest it’s finding its feet at the box office.

Here’s the breakdown: according to Sacnilk, Param Sundari pulled in ₹9 crore on its second day in India. The opening day was nothing to write home about ₹7.25 crore. 

But by Saturday, there was a noticeable uptick, with early estimates putting the day’s haul at ₹9 crore. That brings the two-day total to ₹16.25 crore. 

Quick snapshot:

Day 1 [Friday]: ₹7.25 crore  

Day 2 [Saturday]: ₹9 crore  

Total after two days: ₹16.25 crore  

Param Sundari box-office collection

Now, about footfall on Saturday, the film posted an overall 18.13% occupancy across Indian theatres. Morning shows limped in with just 9.67%, but things picked up by the afternoon (18.03%), hit 19.70% in the evening, and peaked at 25.11% during night shows. The metro belt was the main driver here.

Delhi NCR led the pack with 1,233 shows and an 18.5% occupancy rate. Mumbai clocked in at 946 screenings and 16.25% occupancy. Down South, Bengaluru was the surprise star, with a hefty 40.75% occupancy across 293 shows.

Chennai wasn’t far behind—36.5% occupancy, even though it had just 92 screenings. Hyderabad also held steady at 28.25% across 199 shows.

Param Sundari reportedly cost around ₹50 crore to make. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and directed by Tushar Jalota (of Dasvi fame), the film’s weekend performance will be crucial if it wants to keep up this momentum.

Tags: box office collectionjanhvi kapoorparam sundariSidharth Malhotra

