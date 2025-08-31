This Salman Khan Co-Star Rejected Ek Tha Tiger Sequel But Ended Up Joining Part 3 Despite Low Fees- Here’s Why!

Back in 2012, Aditya Chopra finally dipped his toes into the spy genre with Ek Tha Tiger. He brought in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as the main act.

Supporting them you had Ranvir Shorey and Girish Karnad, both known for actually acting, not just showing up. People loved what the cast did, enough that when the sequel came around in 2017, the studio wanted the gang back together. Salman, Katrina, and Girish all signed up. But Ranvir Shorey? He was missing in action.

Ranvir Shorey gets candid about this Salman Khan film

Turns out, Ranvir Shorey had a pretty solid reason. In a recent chat with Digital Commentary, he laid it out: YRF came calling for Tiger 2, but the part they offered him was way smaller than before.

Even though the bigwigs like Yash Chopra, Salim Khan liked his work in the first one, the second movie’s script had his character barely there, and his paycheck shrank, too. His reaction? Basically, “What gives? If people like my role, why am I getting less screen time and less money?” The studio shrugged and said, “That’s all we’ve got.” So, Ranvir walked.

Why Ranvir Shorey took the job again

Fast forward to 2023. The studio’s back for Tiger 3. Girish Karnad had sadly passed away, leaving Ranvir as the only member of Tiger’s “original team.”

YRF wanted him again, but, plot twist, they wanted to kill off his character. Ranvir was annoyed but he took the job anyway, pretty much out of spite. He then told the makers, “Fine, I’ll show up to kill off my character. If this is what he’s become, let him die.”

Looking at the bigger picture, the first Tiger movie basically launched Aditya Chopra’s whole “spy universe.”

That one film didn’t just spark two sequels; it set up a whole interconnected world, roping in big names like Hrithik Roshan (in War) and Shah Rukh Khan (in Pathaan).

Except for War 2, all these movies made a killing at the box office. Now, YRF is gearing up for the seventh chapter: Alpha, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh stepping in as leads.

ALSO READ: Why Was Tiger Shroff Starrer Baaghi 4 Trailer Flagged As ‘Inappropriate’ By YouTube Hours After Its Release?