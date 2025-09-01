LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Param Sundari Box Office Day 3: Sidharth–Janhvi Starrer Nears ₹27 Crore, Will It Cross ₹50 Crore Soon?

Param Sundari Box Office Day 3: Sidharth–Janhvi Starrer Nears ₹27 Crore, Will It Cross ₹50 Crore Soon?

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari wrapped up its opening weekend with ₹26.75 crore at the box office. After a steady rise from Friday to Sunday, the rom-com is now on track to recover its ₹50 crore budget, with strong audience support in metro cities and South India.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection (Pic Credit: Instagram)
Param Sundari Box Office Collection (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 1, 2025 08:46:31 IST

Param Sundari box office collection day 3: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s latest film is holding steady at the box office, inching closer to the ₹25 crore mark by the end of its opening weekend.

Param Sundari Box Office Day 3

On day three, early numbers suggest the film collected ₹7.25 crore on Friday, picked up with ₹9.25 crore on Saturday—a jump of nearly 28 per cent and then brought in about ₹10.25 crore on Sunday. That puts the total weekend collection at around ₹26.75 crore.

The opening weekend started at ₹7.25 crore, followed by ₹9 crore, and kept the momentum going into Sunday. Given the film’s estimated ₹50 crore budget, it’s on track to recover costs, assuming weekday numbers don’t fall off a cliff.

Occupancy-wise, Sunday saw overall Hindi occupancy at 17.37%. Morning shows were a bit slow at 10.56%, while afternoon shows improved to 24.17%.

Delhi-NCR had the most screenings (1,228), but only managed 18% occupancy. On the other hand, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Jaipur saw better audience turnout.

About Param Sundari

Plot-wise, the story follows Param (Sidharth Malhotra), a wealthy Delhi guy investing his dad’s money in startups, who stumbles on an AI matchmaking app called Soulmates. He’s paired with Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor), a traditional woman from Kerala who manages her family’s homestay alongside her uncle, a Kalari Payattu expert.

The plot centres on the clash between Param’s urban outlook and Sundari’s grounded world, with plenty of humour, cultural tension, and emotional moments. What begins as an experiment with a dating app develops into something more meaningful.

