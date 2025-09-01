Param Sundari Box Office Day 3: Sidharth–Janhvi Starrer Nears ₹27 Crore, Will It Cross ₹50 Crore Soon?

Param Sundari box office collection day 3: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s latest film is holding steady at the box office, inching closer to the ₹25 crore mark by the end of its opening weekend.

Param Sundari Box Office Day 3

On day three, early numbers suggest the film collected ₹7.25 crore on Friday, picked up with ₹9.25 crore on Saturday—a jump of nearly 28 per cent and then brought in about ₹10.25 crore on Sunday. That puts the total weekend collection at around ₹26.75 crore.

The opening weekend started at ₹7.25 crore, followed by ₹9 crore, and kept the momentum going into Sunday. Given the film’s estimated ₹50 crore budget, it’s on track to recover costs, assuming weekday numbers don’t fall off a cliff.

Source- Inside Box Office Tracking#ParamSundari worldwide box office collection – Rs 27.40cr gross (2 days) India: Rs 18.95cr gross

Overseas: Rs 8.45cr gross Read for Param Sundari day wise box office collection 🔗 https://t.co/amMGCzkmz3#SidharthMalhotra #JanhviKapoor pic.twitter.com/ls6P8JZivS — Inside Box Office (@InsideBoxOffice) August 31, 2025

Occupancy-wise, Sunday saw overall Hindi occupancy at 17.37%. Morning shows were a bit slow at 10.56%, while afternoon shows improved to 24.17%.

Delhi-NCR had the most screenings (1,228), but only managed 18% occupancy. On the other hand, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Jaipur saw better audience turnout.

Indian #BoxOffice Net Collection 31 August ⚡ > Param Sundari (Day 3) – ₹10.45 Cr | ₹26.95 Cr > Lokah: Chapter 1 (Day 4) – ₹9.6 Cr | ₹23.9 Cr

> Hridayapoorvam (Day 4) – ₹3.6 Cr | ₹12.35 Cr > Vash Level 2 (Day 5) – ₹2.3 Cr | ₹7.1 Cr > Coolie (Day 18) – ₹3.28 Cr |… pic.twitter.com/RI4Zrdcca7 — BoxOfficeWala India (@BoxOfficeWalain) August 31, 2025

About Param Sundari

Plot-wise, the story follows Param (Sidharth Malhotra), a wealthy Delhi guy investing his dad’s money in startups, who stumbles on an AI matchmaking app called Soulmates. He’s paired with Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor), a traditional woman from Kerala who manages her family’s homestay alongside her uncle, a Kalari Payattu expert.

The plot centres on the clash between Param’s urban outlook and Sundari’s grounded world, with plenty of humour, cultural tension, and emotional moments. What begins as an experiment with a dating app develops into something more meaningful.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Finally Responds To Backlash Over Pahalgam Attack Video