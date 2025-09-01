LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Finally Responds To Backlash Over Pahalgam Attack Video

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Finally Responds To Backlash Over Pahalgam Attack Video

Spiritual influencer Tanya Mittal, now a Bigg Boss 19 contestant, faced backlash earlier this year over her remarks on the Pahalgam attack and ties with Madhya Pradesh Tourism. Unfazed by criticism, she calls it a lesson in staying true to herself while making waves in Salman Khan’s reality show.

Tanya Mittal (Pic Credit: Instagram)
Tanya Mittal (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 1, 2025 07:39:07 IST

Spiritual influencer and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal, now grabbing eyeballs on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19, landed in hot water earlier this year after her remarks about the Pahalgam attack stirred up controversy. 

Tanya Mittal gets real about her past remarks

Talking about the backlash, Tanya made it clear she wasn’t losing sleep over it. “When the controversy broke out, I was out traveling and shooting videos just two days later. It didn’t shake me. I know where I stand. If you have to prove your goodness, then evil’s already won. I’d rather stay true to myself and walk away from places where I’m not respected,” she explained.

She also touched on the fallout with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department, which publicly stated she wasn’t their brand ambassador after the controversy flared up. “People said I didn’t fit in, but can they deny we worked together for eight months? When things get tough, people show their real faces. I’m actually glad they moved on. Now, I’m working in other states too. What’s stopping me?”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tanya Mittal (@tanyamittalofficial)

Tanya Mittal’s comment on Pahalgam attack

Back in April, Tanya posted a video about the Pahalgam attack in south Kashmir, where 26 tourists lost their lives. “Speaking on this is really sensitive. The media talks about terrorists and terrorism, but to me, terrorism has no religion,” she said at the time.

Her comments lit up social media, with critics accusing her of misrepresenting ties with Madhya Pradesh Tourism. The department responded quickly, clarifying she had no official role with them.

In the Bigg Boss house, Tanya has already made a strong impression. Some viewers find her over-the-top, while others think she’s entertaining.

She’s sharing the spotlight with fellow influencers like Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, alongwith actors such as Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna, and Ashnoor Kaur. Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

ALSO READ: From Saree Model To Prayagraj Stampede Survivor: Tanya Mittal Bossing In Bigg Boss Season 19

RELATED News

Shah Rukh Khan And Rani Mukerji Reunite With 90s Flair, Celebrate National Award And Aryan Khan’s Series
Small-Penis Rule: How This Strange Legal Loophole Stops Donald Trump From Suing Satirists
Fresh OTT And Theater Thrills: The Conjuring The Last Rites Returns, Inspector Zende Emerges, Surprises Await Viewers
Who Is Tony Beig? Nargis Fakhri’s Rumoured Husband Everyone Calls Her ‘Perfect Match’
Anne Hathaway Schools Paparazzi During The Devil Wears Prada 2 Shoot For Children Safety, Asks Everyone To Relax

LATEST NEWS

Good News For Railway Employees! SBI And Indian Railways Signs MoU For Higher Insurance Coverage
Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Finally Responds To Backlash Over Pahalgam Attack Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Finally Responds To Backlash Over Pahalgam Attack Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Finally Responds To Backlash Over Pahalgam Attack Video
Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Finally Responds To Backlash Over Pahalgam Attack Video
Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Finally Responds To Backlash Over Pahalgam Attack Video
Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Finally Responds To Backlash Over Pahalgam Attack Video

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?