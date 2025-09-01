Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Finally Responds To Backlash Over Pahalgam Attack Video

Spiritual influencer and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal, now grabbing eyeballs on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19, landed in hot water earlier this year after her remarks about the Pahalgam attack stirred up controversy.

Tanya Mittal gets real about her past remarks

Talking about the backlash, Tanya made it clear she wasn’t losing sleep over it. “When the controversy broke out, I was out traveling and shooting videos just two days later. It didn’t shake me. I know where I stand. If you have to prove your goodness, then evil’s already won. I’d rather stay true to myself and walk away from places where I’m not respected,” she explained.

She also touched on the fallout with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department, which publicly stated she wasn’t their brand ambassador after the controversy flared up. “People said I didn’t fit in, but can they deny we worked together for eight months? When things get tough, people show their real faces. I’m actually glad they moved on. Now, I’m working in other states too. What’s stopping me?”

Tanya Mittal’s comment on Pahalgam attack

Back in April, Tanya posted a video about the Pahalgam attack in south Kashmir, where 26 tourists lost their lives. “Speaking on this is really sensitive. The media talks about terrorists and terrorism, but to me, terrorism has no religion,” she said at the time.

Her comments lit up social media, with critics accusing her of misrepresenting ties with Madhya Pradesh Tourism. The department responded quickly, clarifying she had no official role with them.

In the Bigg Boss house, Tanya has already made a strong impression. Some viewers find her over-the-top, while others think she’s entertaining.

She’s sharing the spotlight with fellow influencers like Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, alongwith actors such as Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna, and Ashnoor Kaur. Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

