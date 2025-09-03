Param Sundari Box Office Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra’s Romantic Drama Aims To Touch Rs. 50 Crore In Second Weekend

Param Sundari started strong, and now, after some ups and downs, it’s gaining momentum again. The romantic drama, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, managed to pull in another Rs 4.25 crore on its fifth day (September 2), bringing its domestic net box office earnings to Rs 34.25 crore.

Tuesday’s numbers came as a relief, especially after Monday’s steep 68% drop as collections fell to Rs 3.25 crore from the previous day’s impressive Rs 10.25 crore. The rebound suggests audiences are still showing up, at least for now.

Param Sundari Box Office Collections Day 5

Regionally, Jaipur topped the charts on Tuesday with a 24.33% occupancy rate, spiking in the afternoon and evening shows. That’s a clear sign the film is resonating in Tier-2 cities.

The NCR region followed with 18.33%, maintaining steady numbers throughout the latter half of the day.

Bengaluru (17.67%) and Mumbai (16%) also contributed, particularly in the evening, while Kolkata showed an unusual pattern starting off slow (6% in the morning) but surging to 27% by the evening, probably as people finished work and headed to the theaters.

Not every city delivered, though. Surat, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, and Bhopal posted disappointing figures, all hovering below 10%. In contrast, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune, and Chennai held steady with occupancy between 11% and 14.67%, with business picking up later in the day.

Positive Word-of-Mouth Boosts Sidharth Malhotra’s Romantic Drama

The film, released on August 29, has drawn mixed yet generally positive reactions from audiences. Critics have highlighted the film’s warmth and the chemistry between Sidharth and Janhvi.

The supporting cast, especially Manjot Singh as Jaggi, has received praise for adding both depth and humour to the film’s emotional centre. The music, with Sonu Nigam and Krishnakali Saha at the helm, adds a nostalgic layer that resonated with many.

With the second weekend just ahead, the trade is watching closely to see if Param Sundari can keep up this pace. If those evening numbers in Tier-2 cities hold, the film could very well cross the Rs 50 crore mark within its first ten days.