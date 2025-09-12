LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' actress Karishma Sharma jumps off moving train in Mumbai, sustains injuries to her head, back

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 12, 2025 11:38:06 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): Actress Karishma Sharma, who is known for her performance in movies ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ and ‘Ek Villian Returns’, sustained injuries after jumping from a local train in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karishma penned a long note detailing the incident. As per her statement, the actress was heading for a shoot at Churchgate when she jumped off a moving train “out of fear” after realising that her friends couldn’t board the train along with her.

“Yesterday, while heading for a shoot at Churchgate, I decided to take the train dressed in a sari. As I boarded the train, it started picking up speed, and I noticed my friends couldn’t catch it. Out of fear, I jumped off – and unfortunately fell on my back, hitting my head,” wrote Karishma Sharma on her Instagram handle.

‘The Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ actress has sustained major injuries to her head and back. Karishma is currently under a doctor’s observation to ensure that the head injury isn’t severe.

“I’ve injured my back, my head is swollen, and I’m covered in bruises. The doctors advised that I do an MRI and have kept me under observation for a day to ensure the head injury isn’t severe,” said Karishma Sharma.

From her Instagram handle, the actress revealed that she is in pain and asked her fans to keep her in their prayers for a “speedy recovery”.

“I’ve been in pain since yesterday, but I’m staying strong. Please keep me in your prayers for a speedy recovery and send me your love – it means a lot,” wrote Karishma Sharma.

Karishma Sharma was last seen in the Bollywood film ‘Ek Villian Returns’, which also starred Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

It was co-written and directed by Mohit Suri. It was released in theatres in 2022. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: bruiseskarishma-sharmalocal-trainmumbaipyaar-ka-punchnama-2

