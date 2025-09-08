LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > 'Rangeela' turns 30: Urmila Matondkar recreates 'Rangeela Re' magic for fans, calls film "grand celebration of life"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 20:44:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar’s 1995 cult classic ‘Rangeela’ has turned 30, marking three decades of its release.

Commemorating the occasion, Urmila Matondkar took a nostalgic ride down the lane, revisiting her iconic song ‘Rangeela Re’. The actor shared a video of herself dancing to the song’s peppy lyrics, leaving fans nostalgic.

In her caption, the actor penned a heartfelt note to voice her emotions attached to the film. “Rangeela…It was never just a film..it was, and still is, a feeling…Woven with intense joy, hope, dreams, ambition, beauty, zest, affection, admiration, love and desire, struggle and triumph, sacrifice, and above all, a grand celebration of life! Every scene brings back an instant, childlike smile, carrying us into a world of innocence and wonder. Each song is not merely music, but a celebration of the Navrasa–the nine emotions of Indian literature and poetry,” she wrote.

Reflecting on her character, Urmila added, “An innocent girl walks onto the silver screen and, with her charm and purity, captures hearts–taking the audience on a timeless journey of beauty, poetry, life, and love.”

She further expressed gratitude towards fans, stating that the film still holds the “power to transport you back to that very first moment–when you laughed, cheered, and fell in love with its magic.”

Urmila concluded with a sincere appreciatory note that read, “Thank you for letting me be a part of your lives, for embracing me with so much love, and for putting me in a place that only a few can even dare to dream of.. yet fewer are ever blessed to Your appreciation, your accolades!!

Your love have been the greatest blessings of my journey..thank you.”

Fans instantly showered the post with love, reminiscing about the film’s fond memories.

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, ‘Rangeela’ featured Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar in the lead alongside Jackie Shroff. The film turned out to be a major hit. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

