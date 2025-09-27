LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > RSS Chief Mohan Bhawat releases 'Sangh Prarthana' audiotape by Shankar Mahadevan

RSS Chief Mohan Bhawat releases 'Sangh Prarthana' audiotape by Shankar Mahadevan

RSS Chief Mohan Bhawat releases 'Sangh Prarthana' audiotape by Shankar Mahadevan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 19:37:07 IST

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat released an audiotape of the “Sangh Prarthana” sung by singer Shankar Mahadevan on Saturday.

The song was released at an event held at the Reshambag Maharishi Vyas Auditorium in Nagpur, in the presence of actor Sachin Khedekar, popular presenter Harish Bhimani, and musician Rahul Ranade.

The song was recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a London music studio. It is sung by Shankar Mahadevan, with the Marathi version sung by actor Sachin Khedekar and the Hindi version sung by Harish Bhimani.

The original song was composed by Narhari Narayan Bhide and sung by Yadav Rao Joshi at the Sangh Shiksha Varg in Pune on April 23, 1940.

The format of the “Sangh Prarthana” was first formulated at a meeting in Pune in 1939.

Addressing the gathering, Bhagwat said that the “Sangh Prarthana” is the RSS’s collective resolution which volunteers recite it daily.

“Individual resolutions fall within the volunteer’s perspective. But what we all have to do together comes from the Sangha Prayer. Bhagwat also said that the ‘Sangha Prayer’ is a prayer to Mother India, and volunteers have been reciting it daily since 1940.”

The RSS Chief further said that this is an effort to spread the meaning of the “prayer to everyone; it is a feeling.”

Bhagwat said that the spirit of the ‘Sangha Prayer’ song symbolises the power of resolve and devotion, love, and dedication to the motherland. This initiative to record the prayer song will be a great medium to reach out to the people and will be very useful.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will celebrate its centenary year from Vijayadashami (Dussehra) 2025 to Vijayadashami 2026, marking 100 years since its founding in 1925 by Dr KB Hedgewar.

RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar in Nagpur press conference on Monday announced, “The RSS is celebrating 100 years of its founding on Vijayadashami this year. The centenary year of the RSS will be celebrated from this year’s Vijayadashami (2025) to the next Vijayadashami (2026). This year’s Vijayadashami celebrations will mark the beginning of the centenary year.”

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur by KB Hedgewar, the RSS has grown into one of the world’s largest voluntary organisations, with a network of shakhas across India and an active presence abroad. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: centenary-celebrationsMohan Bhagwatrsssangh-prarthanashankar-mahadevan

RELATED News

Durga Puja 2025: Behala Nutan Dal recreates Shibani Dham theme
Rani Mukerji celebrates National Award win with SRK, recalls ‘Rahul-Tina’ bond and her missed honour for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Black’
NFDC presents inaugural Vision Asia Award to director Shahram Mokri at Busan International Film Festival 2025
Shraddha Kapoor, RajKummar Rao's 'Stree' franchise getting its animated film 'Chhoti Stree'
"I thought Diljit won't be able to do because…": Imtiaz Ali on actor's portrayal of 'Amar Singh Chamkila' post Emmy nominations

LATEST NEWS

TN: Stampede-like situation at Vijay's rally in Karur; minister confirms 10 dead
Three Subs Three Mates Three Days: Indian Navy achieves historic milestone in submarine rescue op
India Vs Pakistan: Could Asia Cup Final 2025 See A Historic 1983 Repeat?
Swachh Shehar Jodi: MoHUA rolls out massive urban waste management mentorship initiative, nearly 300 cities sign MoU
‘Maulana Bhool Gaya Ki…’ Yogi Adityanath Tears Into Muslim Rioters Over ‘I Love Muhammad’ Protest In Bareilly, Says Future Generations Will Think Twice
World Para Archery C'ship: Sheetal Devi seals women's individual compound gold
WATCH: CRPF Officer Accused Of Secretly Clicking Woman’s Pictures At Delhi Airport, Sparks Debate On Women’s Safety
VIBGYOR Celebrates Every Child with ‘Infinite Possibilities’ as 2026–27 Admissions Begin
"Chedhoge, toh chodhenge nahi": CM Yogi issues stern warning to protestors after Bareilly stone pelting incident
Iran recalls envoys after Europe triggers UN sanctions
RSS Chief Mohan Bhawat releases 'Sangh Prarthana' audiotape by Shankar Mahadevan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RSS Chief Mohan Bhawat releases 'Sangh Prarthana' audiotape by Shankar Mahadevan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RSS Chief Mohan Bhawat releases 'Sangh Prarthana' audiotape by Shankar Mahadevan
RSS Chief Mohan Bhawat releases 'Sangh Prarthana' audiotape by Shankar Mahadevan
RSS Chief Mohan Bhawat releases 'Sangh Prarthana' audiotape by Shankar Mahadevan
RSS Chief Mohan Bhawat releases 'Sangh Prarthana' audiotape by Shankar Mahadevan

QUICK LINKS