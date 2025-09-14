Salman Khan applauds 15-year-old singer Jonas Conner, says "encourage karo exploit nahi"
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 14, 2025 11:54:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently praised 15-year-old American singer Jonas Conner, who is gaining attention for his soulful voice and heartfelt songs.

The ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor took to his X account on Sunday to share an image of the teenager. Along with the picture, the actor added a note appreciating how Jonas has turned his struggles into music at such a young age.

“Never have I seen a 15-year-old turn his pain into something so beautiful. God bless you, #JonasConner. Listening on repeat: Father in a Bible, Peace with Pain, Oh Appalachia. Aise bacchon ko na support kiya toh phir kya kiya? Aisey bacchon ko Na support kiya toh phir kya kiya Bhaiyon aur behno ye English mein hai .. yahan par bhi aisey bohot hain Unhe encourage karo exploit nahi,” read his post.

The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film ‘Battle of Galwan’ in Leh.

Salman will be seen donning the Indian Army uniform in Apoorva Lakhia’s directorial Battle of Galwan, which is based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020.

At the same time, Salman continues to host the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 19.’ This season features contestants including Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Mallik.

Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm before its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

