Shah Rukh Khan To Play Vampire In New Movie After KING? Superstar Drops A Big Hint, Calls It ‘Bloody Good Idea’

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently gearing up for his new movie KING with Siddharth Anand, is willing to play a vampire on the big screen. Does that mean it is going to be his next project after KING? Well, SRK is more than happy to take on the role after an ardent fan suggested the same during #AskSRK on X just days before his 60th birthday.

SRK Hints at Playing a Vampire

A fan on X stated, “You should seriously consider playing a vampire someday… you love the night, barely age, always dressed to kill.. and we all know what you do to your co-stars’ necks on screen haha … What say? #AskSRK”

To this, Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Bloody good idea!”

Bloody good idea!!! https://t.co/V38PvZ0n8t — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025

Recently, the Bollywood super star, Shah Rukh Khan, communicated with his fans on X through his AskSRK segment, where he made fun of giving more information on his highly anticipated film King.

In the course of the session, fans understood that it is not necessarily the name of his film King. Siddharth Anand, who is the director, and he might point towards the fact that the title of the movie can be rolled out on November 2, i.e., on the 60 th birthday of Shah Rukh. Continue reading to get acquainted with the title and teaser release of King.

Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand give King title a sneak preview of the birthday of the star who is 60 years of age.

In the AskSRK session that recently took place, the fans were not only excited about the 60th birthday of Shah Rukh Khan but also news about his long-awaited movie, King.

The fans were also informed about the fact that the name of the film might not be King at all since Shah Rukh said that the name of the film remains unknown.

