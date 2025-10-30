LIVE TV
Who Is Tanu Rawat? YouTuber Angers Hindu activists Over Filming Obscene Reels In Short Clothes At An Ashram In Rishikesh

Who Is Tanu Rawat? YouTuber Angers Hindu activists Over Filming Obscene Reels In Short Clothes At An Ashram In Rishikesh

YouTuber Tanu Rawat’s bold video shot at Rishikesh’s Jayaram Ashram has sparked outrage among Hindu organizations, calling it offensive to religious sentiments. Protests erupted as the video went viral, leading to tightened security at the ashram and demands for strict action.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 30, 2025 15:37:27 IST

People can’t stop talking about YouTuber Tanu Rawat’s latest video, and honestly, things have got pretty heated in Rishikesh. Tanu’s no stranger to controversy, and once again, her video has everyone looking her way.

This time, the uproar started because she filmed inside a flat at the Jayaram Ashram in Rishikesh. Hindu groups are furious. They say the video is disrespectful, especially since it was shot at such a sacred place, and they’re not holding back online trolling Tanu across social media platforms.

Tanu Rawat Video: Hindu Groups Protest

The clip is everywhere right now. Hindu organizations claim it’s indecent and that it offends religious sentiments. They’re angry that someone would wear revealing clothes and shoot a video in a place people consider holy.  

YouTuber Tanu Rawat’s Viral Video Angers Devotees

Some of these groups even showed up at the ashram to protest in person. They want the authorities to step in fast and make sure something like this doesn’t happen again. The video’s spread has really fired up people in the city—there’s a lot of anger directed at Tanu Rawat.

This isn’t the first time she’s been in the middle of a storm. Not long ago, people were gossiping about her supposed relationship with a Muslim boyfriend. Tanu pushed back, saying they were just friends making videos together, nothing more. Now, she’s back with another explanation, but she’s also calling out the Hindu organizations who are after her.

All the drama led to tighter security around the ashram on Wednesday night, October 29. Reports say Tanu and her friends filmed the video late at night, wearing outfits that many found inappropriate, and posted it online. Hindu groups are calling it a blow to the city’s dignity and the sanctity of the pilgrimage site.

ALSO READ: Disturbing Haryana Incident: University Female Staff Asked To Prove They Are On Periods, Male Supervisors Suspended Over Asking Photos Of Pads

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 3:37 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: haridwarhome-hero-pos-10latest viral newsRishikeshYouTuber Tanu Rawat

