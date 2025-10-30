Disturbing Haryana Incident: University Female Staff Asked To Prove They Are On Periods, Male Supervisors Suspended Over Asking Photos Of Pads

Something awful happened at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak, Haryana. Four women working in sanitation said their male supervisors forced them to prove they were on their periods. This wasn’t just some rumour; it happened on October 26, right when Haryana’s Governor, Asim Kumar Ghosh, was visiting the campus.

MDU Supervisors Force Women to Prove Menstruation

That day, a few of the female sanitation workers showed up late. When their supervisors, Vinod Kumar and Vitender Kumar, asked why, the women explained they had “women’s illness” which meant they were menstruating.

But the supervisors didn’t buy it. Instead, they accused the women of lying and demanded proof. The workers say the men told one of them to take off her clothes and made another woman check their sanitary pads. In some cases, the supervisors even took photos of the pads as “evidence.”

सफेद शर्ट और चश्मा लगाया हुआ ये आदमी हरियाणा के रोहतक की महर्षि दयानंद यूनिवर्सिटी का सुपरवाइजर है…जब महिला सफाई कर्मचारी यूनिवर्सिटी में देर से पहुंची तो सुपरवाइजर ने देर से आने का कारण पूंछा… महिला ने वजह बताई कि उसे पीरियड्स की समस्या है, तो सुपरवाइजर ने न केवल अमर्यादित… pic.twitter.com/XAcUUGlKIf — Prince Singh- RK (@princesinghrk) October 29, 2025

You can imagine how humiliating and infuriating that was. The women started shouting in protest. Pretty soon, other workers and students gathered around, backing them up and calling for action against the supervisors.

The university’s Registrar, Dr. Krishnakant Gupta, and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Rajveer Singh, rushed over to talk to the women. The administration didn’t waste time; both supervisors were suspended on the spot and ordered to stay in Rohtak while they’re investigated. Police showed up after and took the two men in for questioning.

Haryana Women’s Commission Slams MDU Supervisors’ Act

The Haryana Women’s Commission quickly stepped in. The chairperson, Renu Bhatia, didn’t hold back she called the incident absolutely outrageous. “There can be nothing more outrageous than asking a woman to prove her menstrual cycle,” she said.

The commission’s already written to the local police superintendent, demanding a full report and making sure the women involved get the support they need.

The university promised a thorough investigation and said anyone found guilty will face serious consequences.

