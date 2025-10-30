LIVE TV
Home > India > Bengaluru Murder: Meet Manoj Kumar & Aarati Sharma Who Chased Down and Brutally Killed the Gig Worker

Bengaluru Murder: Meet Manoj Kumar & Aarati Sharma Who Chased Down and Brutally Killed the Gig Worker

Bengaluru: A shocking CCTV footage has left the nation stunned, showing a Kalaripayattu trainer and his wife intentionally running over a 24-year-old gig worker in a fit of rage and staging it as a road accident. The incident took place on October 25, when gig worker Darshan was killed after they rammed his two-wheeler in the Sri Rama Temple area.

Bengaluru Couple Chased and Killed the Gig Worker. (Representative Image: X)
Bengaluru Couple Chased and Killed the Gig Worker. (Representative Image: X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: October 30, 2025 13:11:47 IST

Bengaluru Murder: Meet Manoj Kumar & Aarati Sharma Who Chased Down and Brutally Killed the Gig Worker

Bengaluru: A shocking CCTV footage has left the nation stunned, showing a Kalaripayattu trainer and his wife intentionally running over a 24-year-old gig worker in a fit of rage and staging it as a road accident. The incident took place on October 25, when gig worker Darshan was killed after they rammed his two-wheeler in the Sri Rama Temple area. 

Police have arrested Manoj Kumar (32), a martial arts trainer from Kerala, and his wife Aarati Sharma (30), from Jammu & Kashmir, in connection with the incident that killed Darshan. The couple has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody. 



Shocking Reason Behind Bengaluru Couple’s Attack on Delivery Boy Darshan 

The CCTV footage, accessed by police from Nataraja Layout in South Bengaluru, reveals that at around 9 p.m., Darshan’s scooter accidentally grazed Kumar’s car, causing minor damage to its right rear-view mirror. Despite Darshan apologizing immediately and quickly leaving to complete his delivery, Kumar reportedly became furious.

Bengaluru Couple’s Return to Scene to Destroy Crime Evidence 

But that’s not where the terrifying story ends, as after the investigators reviewed the CCTV footage, they were stunned by what they saw. They found that it wasn’t an accident as the driver had intentionally swerved left and crashed into the scooter. At around 9:40 pm, the couple returned to the scene, wearing masks, and left the car parked nearby. They collected the parts of their car that had broken off during the hit. But when they left the scene, their faces were clearly captured by the cameras. 

Bengaluru Couple Faces Murder Charges Under IPC 302

After the shocking revelation, authorities reclassified the case as murder under Section 302 of the India Penal Code and added charges of destroying evidence. The couple has been taken into custody and presented before the court. Further investigation is underway.

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 12:24 PM IST
Tags: bengalurubengaluru murderBengaluru Murder Casecouple murder deliver boydeliver boy deadfull Bengaluru Murder Casehome-hero-pos-4Kalaripayattu

Bengaluru Murder: Meet Manoj Kumar & Aarati Sharma Who Chased Down and Brutally Killed the Gig Worker

