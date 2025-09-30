LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Movie: Full Cast, Plot Buzz & Audience Expectations

Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Movie: Full Cast, Plot Buzz & Audience Expectations

Shah Rukh Khan’s "King" (2026) is an action-thriller directed by Siddharth Anand featuring Shah Rukh as a powerful don and mentor. The film marks the Bollywood debut of his daughter Suhana Khan, who plays his protege. The story revolves around their survival in a dangerous underworld while facing adversaries led by Abhishek Bachchan. The star-studded cast includes Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. Filming began in 2025 with a planned release around Gandhi Jayanti 2026, generating high expectations due to the unique cast and director's reputation.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Movie: Full Cast, Plot Buzz & Audience Expectations

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: September 30, 2025 17:09:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Movie: Full Cast, Plot Buzz & Audience Expectations

Shah Rukh Khan’s next big release, “King,” is one of the most highly anticipated Bollywood films set for a 2026 debut. Directed by Siddharth Anand, known for his blockbuster action thrillers, the film promises to deliver a high-octane mix of action, drama, and emotional depth.

Star-Studded Cast

“King” features Shah Rukh Khan in a powerful role that revolves around a mentor-protege relationship. Notably, Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, is making her acting debut alongside him, playing his protege. The movie also stars major talents including Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma. This mix of seasoned actors and new talent adds to the film’s appeal and buzz.

Plot and Themes

The plot centers around Shah Rukh Khan’s character, a powerful don navigating the criminal underworld, who mentors Suhana’s character to survive and succeed in this dangerous environment. The storyline combines intense action sequences with intricate family dynamics and emotional moments. Reports suggest the film will explore themes of trust, power, and legacy, set against an international backdrop.

Production and Release

Filming began in 2025 with a rigorous 6-7 month shooting schedule planned across multiple countries. The makers have revealed that the film’s scale and production values are aimed to match the success of previous hits like “Pathaan,” also directed by Siddharth Anand. “King” is expected to be released worldwide in late 2026, strategically planned around the Gandhi Jayanti holiday weekend to maximize audience reach.

Expectations and Excitement

With Shah Rukh Khan’s recent success in hits like “Pathaan,” “Jawan,” and “Dunki,” fans have sky-high expectations for “King.” The film will mark a significant industry moment due to the father-daughter on-screen debut, also reuniting Khan with veteran actress Rani Mukerji. Given the stellar cast, seasoned director, and ambitious production, “King” is poised to be one of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters in 2026, promising thrilling entertainment and emotional storytelling.

Disclaimer: Details such as plot and release dates may evolve as the production progresses. Fans are advised to follow official announcements for the latest updates.

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 5:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 2026 releaseabhishek bachchanaction-thrillerblockbuster expectationsBollywooddeepika padukoneemotional storylineGandhi Jayanti releasegangster-dramaKING moviementor-protegeRani Mukerjishah rukh khanSiddharth AnandSuhana Khan debut

RELATED News

Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Saying Raha Is More Magnificent Than Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Together
Stella McCartney Unveils Eco-Friendly Summer Collection at Paris Fashion Week 2025
Idli Kadai X Review: Dhanush Shines, Netizens Praise ‘Perfect Family’ Film For Heartwarming, Unmissable Entertainment

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Movie: Full Cast, Plot Buzz & Audience Expectations

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Movie: Full Cast, Plot Buzz & Audience Expectations

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Movie: Full Cast, Plot Buzz & Audience Expectations
Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Movie: Full Cast, Plot Buzz & Audience Expectations
Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Movie: Full Cast, Plot Buzz & Audience Expectations
Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Movie: Full Cast, Plot Buzz & Audience Expectations

QUICK LINKS