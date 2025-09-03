Shilpa Shetty Is SHUTTING DOWN This Iconic Restaurant Which Usually Sees Top Bollywood Stars Dining- Here’s Why!

Shilpa Shetty just can’t catch a break these days. First, she and Raj Kundra get slapped with serious cheating accusations, and now they’re shutting down Bastian, that super-popular Bandra restaurant everyone’s obsessed with.

On Tuesday, September 2, Shilpa Shetty dropped the news on her Instagram stories. Big, heartfelt message. She called it the “end of an era” and said goodbye to a place that’s been a huge part of Mumbai’s nightlife.

For anyone who’s ever danced, dined, or just hung out at Bastian, you know what she’s talking about.

Why is Shilpa Shetty shutting down Bastian Bandra?

To give Bastian the send-off it deserves, they’re planning one last bash for their regulars. But it’s not like the spirit of Bastian’s disappearing overnight.

Shilpa mentioned their Thursday night tradition, Arcane Affair, is moving up to Bastian at the Top, so the party isn’t totally over. It is just moving to a new spot.

Quick recap. Bastian Bandra’s been Shilpa’s baby since 2016, co-owned with Ranjit Bindra, and yeah, if you ever wanted killer seafood, this was the place to go. Sad to see it close.

But let’s not ignore the elephant in the room. This all comes just weeks after Shilpa and Raj got booked by the Economic Offences Wing.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s 60 Crore Cheating Case

Apparently, a guy named Deepak Kothari claims they duped him out of more than sixty crore through some messy investment deal tied to their now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. He says he pumped money in over eight years, thinking it would go towards business expansion.

Instead, he claims, they spent it on themselves. Police are digging into it as we speak.

Of course, Shilpa and Raj are calling the whole thing bogus. Their lawyer, Prashant Patil, put out a statement saying these are old business issues that already got hashed out in court (NCLT, for the record). No crime here, he says, just a business that tanked and got stuck in endless legal drama.

According to him, they’ve handed over all the paperwork, and their accountants have been to the police station more times than anyone would want. He’s even saying they’ll fight back against what he calls “baseless and malicious” accusations.

