LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Shweta Basu Prasad joins Huma Qureshi starrer 'Maharani 4', calls it an "honour"

Shweta Basu Prasad joins Huma Qureshi starrer 'Maharani 4', calls it an "honour"

Shweta Basu Prasad joins Huma Qureshi starrer 'Maharani 4', calls it an "honour"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 13:22:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): The world of Huma Qureshi’s ‘Maharani’ is just getting bigger, with actor Shweta Basu Prasad brought on board for the upcoming sequel of the political drama series.

As confirmed by the makers, Shweta Basu Prasad will join Qureshi for ‘Maharani Season 4’, promising to bring bold, fresh energy to a world already rife with power struggles, betrayals, and ruthless political warfare.

While Huma will reprise her unforgettable role as Rani Bharti, details surrounding Shweta’s character have still been kept under wraps.

Shweta shared her excitement and called it an “honour.”

“Being a part of a series that has gained massive praise is exciting. Maharani has redefined political drama in the Indian OTT space, and getting to collaborate with Huma, who has brought Rani Bharti to life so brilliantly, is an honour,” she said in a statement.

The actor further hoped that her character would bring a fresh edge to the narrative, which would keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

A fourth instalment in the popular show franchise, ‘Maharani 4’, is slated to offer the “most gripping” story, showing Rani Bharti navigate a treacherous political journey from Bihar to Delhi.

Earlier in August, Huma Qureshi took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from the show’s London shooting. Dressed in her iconic avatar, she further blends in with modern style.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

“Maharani takes over London….Season 4 of India’s most loved show is loading… Coming Soon,” Huma wrote in her caption.

Earlier this year, the official teaser for ‘Maharani Season 4’ was unveiled, showing her character’s transformation into a fearless force who is determined to protect her family – Bihar.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

Huma was also seen calling out people who labelled her as “illiterate, a murderer, and even as the next Prime Minister.”

Directed by Puneet Prakash and written by Subhash Kapoor, Nandan Singh, and Umashankar Singh, ‘Maharani Season 4’ will soon be released on Sony LIV. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: entertainment newsHuma Qureshimaharani-4shweta-basu-prasad

RELATED News

Vijay Sethupathi Tabu comes on board for Puri Jagannadh's next, starring Vijay Sethupathi
"Gutka nahi khana chahiye…": Akshay Kumar warns fans at 'Jolly LLB 3' event
"Mujhe nikal dia…": Arshad Warsi's playful banter with Jolly LLB director Subhash Kapoor; Akshay Kumar calls him "strict master"
"So lucky to have you": Shilpa Shetty showers birthday love on 'cookie' Raj Kundra
"When bullets respond…": Manisha Koirala condemns violence against Nepal protestors, calls it a "black day"

LATEST NEWS

Karisma Kapoor And Sunjay Kapur’s Childhood Love Story Took A Secret Turn, The Untold Reason Behind Their Private Wedding
Shweta Basu Prasad joins Huma Qureshi starrer 'Maharani 4', calls it an "honour"
Netcore Cloud Report Reveals: AI Personalisation Accelerates Festive Ecommerce Growth by 40-60% for Leading Brands
DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025: Notification Released, How to Apply for 1180 Vacancies at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Eligibility Criteria, Salary & More
Proteas face injury blow ahead of new World Test Championship cycle
Catalysts of Change: NCW’s Diu Program Equips IAS & IPS Officers to Lead Gender-Inclusive Governance
KTR Slams Congress Over Alleged Sale Of Group-I Posts
Is ‘Oumuamua a Shard of an Ancient Pluto-Like World? Scientists Trace Its Origin to an ‘Exo-Pluto’
Tiny Wonder, Giant Spirit: Meet The World’s Shortest Woman
Delhi HC raises alarm over student suicides, declines to intervene in UGC anti-ragging contract dispute
Shweta Basu Prasad joins Huma Qureshi starrer 'Maharani 4', calls it an "honour"

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shweta Basu Prasad joins Huma Qureshi starrer 'Maharani 4', calls it an "honour"

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shweta Basu Prasad joins Huma Qureshi starrer 'Maharani 4', calls it an "honour"
Shweta Basu Prasad joins Huma Qureshi starrer 'Maharani 4', calls it an "honour"
Shweta Basu Prasad joins Huma Qureshi starrer 'Maharani 4', calls it an "honour"
Shweta Basu Prasad joins Huma Qureshi starrer 'Maharani 4', calls it an "honour"

QUICK LINKS