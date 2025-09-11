LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Sonu Nigam celebrates 'Bijuria' with unseen pictures from original recording, Varun Dhawan says "made me want to be actor"

Sonu Nigam celebrates 'Bijuria' with unseen pictures from original recording, Varun Dhawan says "made me want to be actor"

Sonu Nigam celebrates 'Bijuria' with unseen pictures from original recording, Varun Dhawan says "made me want to be actor"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 01:56:20 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): The reimagined version of Sonu Nigam’s chartbuster ‘Bijuria’ from ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ came out last week, striking a chord with many.

Sonu Nigam, who is back with his energetic vocals but with a modern twist, got nostalgic on Instagram, sharing his thoughts on the journey of ‘Bijuria’ over the past two decades.

The singer shared unseen pictures from the days of recording his 1999 album ‘Mausam’, featuring him alongside music composer Ravi Pawar and others.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

Recalling old memories, the singer wrote, “26 years back while making Bijuria, we didn’t know the song would stand the test of time and how..! Shouting, whistling, blabbering stuff that had back stories only we knew about, laughing, imitating, learning and above all making long lasting music and what all.. My dear Ravi bhai, Tarun bhai and Late Ajay bhai, we did all this with such positivity and innocence. Thank you God for such a beautiful journey. Enjoy #bijuria yet again.”

Fans instantly reacted to the post, showering love on the song and its timeless legacy. Actor Varun Dhawan, who features in the reimagined version of ‘Bijuria’, also commented on the post.

“Most amazing thing to see today 26 years back I was 12 years old and this song really really made me want to be an actor,” he wrote.

The new version of ‘Bijuria’ marks a vibrant celebration of rhythm, passion, and modern flair, with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s energetic dance moves turning it into a perfect match for the upcoming weddings and party season.

Reimagined, composed and produced by Tanishk Bagchi, the new version of ‘Bijuria’ also has a modern twist, thanks to Asees Kaur’s fresh and playful energy.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony Music India (@sonymusicindia)

The original song was composed by Ravi Pawar, with lyrics from Sonu Nigam and Ajay Jhingran.

Speaking on his song, Sonu Nigam, in a press release, said, “Bijuria is one of those songs that has lived many lives. When we first recorded it, I had no idea it would be so loved and would last so long, evergreen, as if eternal. Revisiting it now decades later feels like a full-circle moment.”

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles alongside stars like Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul.

The film will hit theatres worldwide on October 2, 2025. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Sonu Nigam celebrates 'Bijuria' with unseen pictures from original recording, Varun Dhawan says "made me want to be actor"

Sonu Nigam celebrates 'Bijuria' with unseen pictures from original recording, Varun Dhawan says "made me want to be actor"

Sonu Nigam celebrates 'Bijuria' with unseen pictures from original recording, Varun Dhawan says "made me want to be actor"
Sonu Nigam celebrates 'Bijuria' with unseen pictures from original recording, Varun Dhawan says "made me want to be actor"
Sonu Nigam celebrates 'Bijuria' with unseen pictures from original recording, Varun Dhawan says "made me want to be actor"
Sonu Nigam celebrates 'Bijuria' with unseen pictures from original recording, Varun Dhawan says "made me want to be actor"

