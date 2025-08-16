Sunny Deol Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana: He Always Takes Up A Project…

Sunny Deol is all set to play Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated Ramayana, and honestly, he seems both pumped and a little nervous about it.

The actor hasn’t started filming yet, but he says he’ll be on set “very shortly.” There’s a quiet excitement in his voice when he talks about the role, calling it exciting, fun and beautiful.

Sunny Deol talks about his role in Ramayana

At the same time, Sunny Deol is not pretending it’s a walk in the park. He admits there’s always some fear, but for him, that’s part of the thrill. It’s what pushes him to dig deeper and tackle the challenge head-on. He’s got a lot of faith in the team, especially producer Amit, and he seems genuinely happy to be a part of this whole thing.

What’s got him crossing his fingers is the scale of the film. He wants Ramayana to stand toe-to-toe with those big-budget Hollywood blockbusters, especially when it comes to special effects and all those supernatural elements. If they pull it off, he figures audiences will walk out of the theatre feeling satisfied, maybe even a bit awestruck.

There’s a sense that he understands the weight of bringing such an iconic story to life, and he’s hoping the team nails it.

Sunny Deol praises Ranbir Kapoor

As for working with Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol got nothing but good things to say. He’s clearly impressed, calling Ranbir a “fine actor” who really throws himself into every role. This will be their first time sharing the screen, which adds another layer of anticipation.

Now, word is that Sunny’s screen time in the first film is under half an hour. The first part wraps up as Hanuman arrives and vows to help Ram rescue Sita from Ravana.

The film isn’t just about the two of them, either. The cast is stacked: Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Ramayana Part 1 drops on Diwali 2026, with Part 2 lined up for the following year.

