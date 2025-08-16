LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Sunny Deol Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana: He Always Takes Up A Project…

Sunny Deol Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana: He Always Takes Up A Project…

Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, calling the role “exciting” yet “fearful.” The actor hopes the film matches Hollywood in scale. While his screen time in Part 1 is limited, Part 2 will spotlight Hanuman. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, it releases Diwali 2026.

Sunny Deol and Ranbir Kapoor will work together for the first time in Ramayana.
Sunny Deol and Ranbir Kapoor will work together for the first time in Ramayana.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 16, 2025 14:19:40 IST

Sunny Deol is all set to play Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated Ramayana, and honestly, he seems both pumped and a little nervous about it. 

The actor hasn’t started filming yet, but he says he’ll be on set “very shortly.” There’s a quiet excitement in his voice when he talks about the role, calling it exciting, fun and beautiful.

Sunny Deol talks about his role in Ramayana

At the same time, Sunny Deol is not pretending it’s a walk in the park. He admits there’s always some fear, but for him, that’s part of the thrill. It’s what pushes him to dig deeper and tackle the challenge head-on. He’s got a lot of faith in the team, especially producer Amit, and he seems genuinely happy to be a part of this whole thing.

What’s got him crossing his fingers is the scale of the film. He wants Ramayana to stand toe-to-toe with those big-budget Hollywood blockbusters, especially when it comes to special effects and all those supernatural elements. If they pull it off, he figures audiences will walk out of the theatre feeling satisfied, maybe even a bit awestruck.

There’s a sense that he understands the weight of bringing such an iconic story to life, and he’s hoping the team nails it.

Sunny Deol praises Ranbir Kapoor

As for working with Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol got nothing but good things to say. He’s clearly impressed, calling Ranbir a “fine actor” who really throws himself into every role. This will be their first time sharing the screen, which adds another layer of anticipation.

Now, word is that Sunny’s screen time in the first film is under half an hour. The first part wraps up as Hanuman arrives and vows to help Ram rescue Sita from Ravana. 

The film isn’t just about the two of them, either. The cast is stacked: Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Ramayana Part 1 drops on Diwali 2026, with Part 2 lined up for the following year.

ALSO READ: Security Guard Fails To Recognize Shruti Haasan As She Visits Chennai Theatre To Watch Coolie, Actress’ Humble Reaction Wins The Internet

Tags: Nitesh Tiwariramayanaranbir kapoorsunny deol

RELATED News

Uorfi Javed Defends Mrunal Thakur Over Bipasha Basu Controversy, ‘I’ve Said Some Sh*t In The Past Too’
KBC 17 Independence Day Episode: Operation Sindoor Women Officers Steal Spotlight, How Much Prize Money Did They Bag?
‘Beta, Jab Tumhare Baap…’ Javed Akhtar’s Savage Clapback At Troll Over Pakistan Independence Day Goes Viral
Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan Malik Announces Pregnancy With Second Wife Kritika Amid Legal Chaos, Here’s How The First Wife Reacted
Security Guard Fails To Recognize Shruti Haasan As She Visits Chennai Theatre To Watch Coolie, Actress’ Humble Reaction Wins The Internet

LATEST NEWS

Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman
Anti Discrimination Alert Triggered Mid Match At Anfield
Sunny Deol Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana: He Always Takes Up A Project…
Disney’s Profits Surge With Parks, Streaming Gains And Major WWE Deal
Behind The Mic, Who Thought Irfan Pathan Went Too Far?
Sunny Deol Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana: He Always Takes Up A Project…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sunny Deol Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana: He Always Takes Up A Project…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sunny Deol Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana: He Always Takes Up A Project…
Sunny Deol Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana: He Always Takes Up A Project…
Sunny Deol Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana: He Always Takes Up A Project…
Sunny Deol Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana: He Always Takes Up A Project…

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?