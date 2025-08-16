Security Guard Fails To Recognize Shruti Haasan As She Visits Chennai Theatre To Watch Coolie, Actress’ Humble Reaction Wins The Internet

Shruti Haasan had a pretty surreal moment at a Chennai theatre on the release day of her film Coolie, released on August 14.

She pulled up with her friends, probably expecting a bit of fanfare, but instead the security guard just… didn’t recognise her. Imagine: the lead actress of the movie, stuck at the gate, the guard stopping her car like she’s just another random moviegoer.

Shruti Haasan Stopped at Coolie Screening

There’s actual video proof of this floating around online, in case you think this is one of those “it happened to a friend of a friend” stories. Shared by Yung Raja, Singaporean-Tamil rapper, the clip shows Shruti in the car, trying to talk her way in.

She’s laughing, her friends are cracking up, and she ends up telling the guard, “I’m in the movie. Please allow me, Anna. I am the heroine, sir.” Eventually, the guard lets her through, probably realising he just blocked the star of the entire film.

Theatre owner Rakesh Gowthaman later posted the video on X (yeah, that’s what Twitter is called now), joking that his security guard was just doing his job a little too well, and thanking Shruti for taking it all in stride.

People online have been loving Shruti’s reaction. No diva behaviour, just a good sport about the whole mix-up. She handled it with patience and a sense of humour, which, honestly, only made fans appreciate her more.

In Coolie, she plays the daughter of Sathyaraj’s character and the best friend of Rajinikanth’s role. Reviews have been positive about her performance, so the gate guard might want to brush up on his movie trivia.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie Hits ₹118.50 Cr in Two Days

As for Coolie itself, the film’s been smashing it at the box office. Lokesh Kanagaraj directed, Sun Pictures produced, and the cast is stacked with Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Aamir Khan.

The movie pulled in about Rs 53.50 crore on its second day alone, bringing the total haul to around Rs 118.50 crore in just two days.

Coolie dropped on August 14, going head-to-head with big releases like War 2. But judging by the numbers and the buzz, Rajinikanth’s star power is as unstoppable as ever.

ALSO READ: Coolie Roars At Box Office As Rajinikanth Starrer Opens With Massive Rs. 150 Crore Opening, Leaves War 2 Behind