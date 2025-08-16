LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Security Guard Fails To Recognize Shruti Haasan As She Visits Chennai Theatre To Watch Coolie, Actress’ Humble Reaction Wins The Internet

Security Guard Fails To Recognize Shruti Haasan As She Visits Chennai Theatre To Watch Coolie, Actress’ Humble Reaction Wins The Internet

Shruti Haasan had a hilarious moment at a Chennai theatre when a security guard didn’t recognize her during the release of Coolie. The actress laughed it off, telling him, “I am the heroine, sir.” Fans loved her humble reaction, as Coolie continues its massive box office run.

Actress Shruti Haasan faced a funny moment on Coolie’s release day in Chennai when a theatre security guard failed to recognise her and stopped her car
Actress Shruti Haasan faced a funny moment on Coolie’s release day in Chennai when a theatre security guard failed to recognise her and stopped her car

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 16, 2025 12:59:00 IST

Shruti Haasan had a pretty surreal moment at a Chennai theatre on the release day of her film Coolie, released on August 14. 

She pulled up with her friends, probably expecting a bit of fanfare, but instead the security guard just… didn’t recognise her. Imagine: the lead actress of the movie, stuck at the gate, the guard stopping her car like she’s just another random moviegoer.

Shruti Haasan Stopped at Coolie Screening

There’s actual video proof of this floating around online, in case you think this is one of those “it happened to a friend of a friend” stories. Shared by Yung Raja, Singaporean-Tamil rapper, the clip shows Shruti in the car, trying to talk her way in.

She’s laughing, her friends are cracking up, and she ends up telling the guard, “I’m in the movie. Please allow me, Anna. I am the heroine, sir.” Eventually, the guard lets her through, probably realising he just blocked the star of the entire film.

Theatre owner Rakesh Gowthaman later posted the video on X (yeah, that’s what Twitter is called now), joking that his security guard was just doing his job a little too well, and thanking Shruti for taking it all in stride.

People online have been loving Shruti’s reaction. No diva behaviour, just a good sport about the whole mix-up. She handled it with patience and a sense of humour, which, honestly, only made fans appreciate her more.

In Coolie, she plays the daughter of Sathyaraj’s character and the best friend of Rajinikanth’s role. Reviews have been positive about her performance, so the gate guard might want to brush up on his movie trivia.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie Hits ₹118.50 Cr in Two Days

As for Coolie itself, the film’s been smashing it at the box office. Lokesh Kanagaraj directed, Sun Pictures produced, and the cast is stacked with Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Aamir Khan.

The movie pulled in about Rs 53.50 crore on its second day alone, bringing the total haul to around Rs 118.50 crore in just two days.

Coolie dropped on August 14, going head-to-head with big releases like War 2. But judging by the numbers and the buzz, Rajinikanth’s star power is as unstoppable as ever.

ALSO READ: Coolie Roars At Box Office As Rajinikanth Starrer Opens With Massive Rs. 150 Crore Opening, Leaves War 2 Behind

Tags: Cooliehome-hero-pos-10rajinikanthShruti Haasantrending news

RELATED News

Uorfi Javed Defends Mrunal Thakur Over Bipasha Basu Controversy, ‘I’ve Said Some Sh*t In The Past Too’
Sunny Deol Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana: He Always Takes Up A Project…
KBC 17 Independence Day Episode: Operation Sindoor Women Officers Steal Spotlight, How Much Prize Money Did They Bag?
‘Beta, Jab Tumhare Baap…’ Javed Akhtar’s Savage Clapback At Troll Over Pakistan Independence Day Goes Viral
Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan Malik Announces Pregnancy With Second Wife Kritika Amid Legal Chaos, Here’s How The First Wife Reacted

LATEST NEWS

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
Security Guard Fails To Recognize Shruti Haasan As She Visits Chennai Theatre To Watch Coolie, Actress’ Humble Reaction Wins The Internet

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Security Guard Fails To Recognize Shruti Haasan As She Visits Chennai Theatre To Watch Coolie, Actress’ Humble Reaction Wins The Internet

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Security Guard Fails To Recognize Shruti Haasan As She Visits Chennai Theatre To Watch Coolie, Actress’ Humble Reaction Wins The Internet
Security Guard Fails To Recognize Shruti Haasan As She Visits Chennai Theatre To Watch Coolie, Actress’ Humble Reaction Wins The Internet
Security Guard Fails To Recognize Shruti Haasan As She Visits Chennai Theatre To Watch Coolie, Actress’ Humble Reaction Wins The Internet
Security Guard Fails To Recognize Shruti Haasan As She Visits Chennai Theatre To Watch Coolie, Actress’ Humble Reaction Wins The Internet

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?