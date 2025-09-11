"When bullets respond…": Manisha Koirala condemns violence against Nepal protestors, calls it a "black day"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Actor Manisha Koirala, whose grandfather Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala was the first prime minister of Nepal, has strongly condemned the violence in the country.

Her reaction came in the wake of the protests led by ‘Gen Z’ demonstrators against corruption and the government’s ban on social media platforms. Manisha, who was born in Nepal, posted a gritty glimpse from the protests with a picture of a blood-soaked shoe.

Speaking out against the clash between the protestors and the police, the actor called it a “black day.” She further urged media to focus on the fact that the protests were in fact against corruption and not a ban on social media sites.

“Today is a black day for Nepal — when bullets respond to the voice of the people, outrage against corruption and demand for justice,” she wrote on Instagram.

Manisha Koirala has been sharing updates about the protests in Nepal, with an attempt to spread awareness.

On Tuesday, the ‘Heeramandi’ star also paid a tribute to her grandfather, B.P. Koirala, the first democratically elected Prime Minister of Nepal.

Marking his birth anniversary, Manisha took to her Instagram handle and reiterated his strong viewpoints in reference to the unrest in Nepal.

“Remembering B.P. BA on his birthday — Nepal’s first elected Prime Minister and a writer who gave voice to love, conflict, and resilience,” she wrote.

Quoting her grandfather, Manisha further added, “As students rise today against corruption and for freedom, his words feel timeless: ‘Democracy is indivisible; if you want democracy at home, you cannot afford to neglect all struggles for it.’ – B.P. Koirala.”

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

Protesters are demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.

Protesters are also demanding the revocation of the ban on social media platforms, which they see as an attempt to suppress free speech.

On Monday, the police used deadly force against protesters in which at least 19 individuals were killed and over 200 injured in Kathmandu and nearby towns. Late last night the government rolled back the ban on several social media sites.

Since then, the country’s prime minister, KP Sharma Oli submited his resignation that was accepted by president, Ram Chandra Poudel. Many ministers’ homes, including Oli’s house, were attacked by the students during the protests.

Nepal’s ongoing jobs crisis, with nearly 5,000 young people leaving the country every day to seek work abroad, has added to the unrest. (ANI)

