LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Who Is Bharat Takhtani? Esha Deol’s Ex-Husband Goes Instagram Official With New Lady Love One Year After Divorce

Who Is Bharat Takhtani? Esha Deol’s Ex-Husband Goes Instagram Official With New Lady Love One Year After Divorce

Amid reunion rumors with ex-wife Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani confirmed his new relationship with entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani. The two went Instagram official with romantic vacation photos from Madrid, shutting down speculation of patching things up with Esha, with whom he shares two daughters.

Esha Deol and her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani (Pic Credit: WikiCommons/Instagram)
Esha Deol and her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani (Pic Credit: WikiCommons/Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 30, 2025 10:59:06 IST

Rumours have been swirling for ages about Esha Deol and her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani patching things up. People were genuinely betting on a reconciliation, or at least hoping for one. But, plot twist, turns out that’s not happening.

Bharat just went public with a new relationship on social media, shutting down all that reunion chatter. He posted snaps from what looks like a European getaway with Meghna Lakhani, who’s an entrepreneur.

Who Is Esha Deol’s Ex-Husband?  

The caption? “Welcome to my family” with a big red heart, plus a tag that said, “it’s official.” That’s about as clear as it gets.

Meghna didn’t hold back, either. She put up a romantic photo with Bharat, captioning it, “The journey starts here,” complete with an infinity symbol and a heart.

The location tag? Madrid, Spain. So yes, they’re not keeping things under wraps anymore.

In the photos, you see Bharat with his arm around Meghna. Both look relaxed, dressed casual, totally at ease. Fans have been going wild over the posts. 

What really threw everyone off is the timing. Not long ago, Bharat and Esha were spotted together at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh, participating in the Ganga Aarti with Swami Chidanand Saraswati.

Who Is Bharat Takhtani? Esha Deol’s Ex-Husband Goes Instagram Official With New Lady Love One Year After Divorce

Bharat Takhtani Goes Instagram Official With Meghna Lakhani

Photos of the two performing rituals together blew up online, fueling all kinds of rumours about a possible reunion. Especially since, after their split last year, both had been staying out of the public eye with their personal lives.

Their 2012 wedding was a huge deal in Bollywood attended by the industry’s big names. Esha and Bharat were always seen as a private couple. They share two daughters, Radhya and Miraya, and news of their breakup blindsided a lot of their fans.

Now that Bharat’s made his new relationship public, it looks like he’s turned the page on his chapter with Esha. Still, with their recent joint appearance, people are keeping an eye out for any more surprises. 

Who Is Bharat Takhtani? Esha Deol’s Ex-Husband Goes Instagram Official With New Lady Love One Year After Divorce

Tags: Bharat TakhtaniEsha Deollatest bollywood newstrending news

RELATED News

Reddit Questions Celebrity MasterChef Authenticity After Gaurav Khanna Admits He Can’t Cook Indian Food In Bigg Boss 19 House
Attention Fans! Farida Jalal Reunites With Shruti Seth And Simple Kaul – Is A Shararat Sequel COMING SOON?
Baaghi 4 Trailer Review: Tiger Shroff’s Action Gets Bloodier As He Goes Against Sanjay Dutt, Fans Say ‘He Needs A Good Script’
Allu Arjun’s Grandmother Passes Away At 94, Ram Charan Halts Shoot To Pay Emotional Tribute
Bigg Boss 19 Day 6 Top Highlights: Kunickaa Sadanand Becomes Captain, Abhishek Bajaj Breaks Down, Farhana Bhatt Returns, As Drama Unfolds

LATEST NEWS

7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
Who Is Bharat Takhtani? Esha Deol’s Ex-Husband Goes Instagram Official With New Lady Love One Year After Divorce

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Bharat Takhtani? Esha Deol’s Ex-Husband Goes Instagram Official With New Lady Love One Year After Divorce

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Bharat Takhtani? Esha Deol’s Ex-Husband Goes Instagram Official With New Lady Love One Year After Divorce
Who Is Bharat Takhtani? Esha Deol’s Ex-Husband Goes Instagram Official With New Lady Love One Year After Divorce
Who Is Bharat Takhtani? Esha Deol’s Ex-Husband Goes Instagram Official With New Lady Love One Year After Divorce
Who Is Bharat Takhtani? Esha Deol’s Ex-Husband Goes Instagram Official With New Lady Love One Year After Divorce

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?