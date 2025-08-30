Who Is Bharat Takhtani? Esha Deol’s Ex-Husband Goes Instagram Official With New Lady Love One Year After Divorce

Rumours have been swirling for ages about Esha Deol and her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani patching things up. People were genuinely betting on a reconciliation, or at least hoping for one. But, plot twist, turns out that’s not happening.

Bharat just went public with a new relationship on social media, shutting down all that reunion chatter. He posted snaps from what looks like a European getaway with Meghna Lakhani, who’s an entrepreneur.

Who Is Esha Deol’s Ex-Husband?

The caption? “Welcome to my family” with a big red heart, plus a tag that said, “it’s official.” That’s about as clear as it gets.

Meghna didn’t hold back, either. She put up a romantic photo with Bharat, captioning it, “The journey starts here,” complete with an infinity symbol and a heart.

The location tag? Madrid, Spain. So yes, they’re not keeping things under wraps anymore.

In the photos, you see Bharat with his arm around Meghna. Both look relaxed, dressed casual, totally at ease. Fans have been going wild over the posts.

What really threw everyone off is the timing. Not long ago, Bharat and Esha were spotted together at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh, participating in the Ganga Aarti with Swami Chidanand Saraswati.

Bharat Takhtani Goes Instagram Official With Meghna Lakhani

Photos of the two performing rituals together blew up online, fueling all kinds of rumours about a possible reunion. Especially since, after their split last year, both had been staying out of the public eye with their personal lives.

Their 2012 wedding was a huge deal in Bollywood attended by the industry’s big names. Esha and Bharat were always seen as a private couple. They share two daughters, Radhya and Miraya, and news of their breakup blindsided a lot of their fans.

Now that Bharat’s made his new relationship public, it looks like he’s turned the page on his chapter with Esha. Still, with their recent joint appearance, people are keeping an eye out for any more surprises.