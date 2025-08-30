LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri Thinks THIS Gangs of Wasseypur Character Could Easily Win The Salman-Khan Hosted Show

Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri Thinks THIS Gangs of Wasseypur Character Could Easily Win The Salman-Khan Hosted Show

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Zeishan Quadri says Piyush Mishra, who played Nasir Ahmed in Gangs of Wasseypur, would be the ultimate winner if the film’s characters ever entered the house. Quadri, best known as Definite, also reflected on the cult film’s lasting legacy and fan love 13 years later.

Zeishan Quadri (Pic Credit: Jio HotStar)
Zeishan Quadri (Pic Credit: Jio HotStar)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 30, 2025 08:26:34 IST

Who would win Bigg Boss if the fiery characters of ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ ever stepped into the house? Actor-writer Zeishan Quadri, who played ‘Definite’ in Anurag Kashyap’s cult film, has an answer.

Zeishan, who is currently a contestant on ‘Bigg Boss 19,’ shared his thoughts in a chat with ANI before entering the house.

When asked which Wasseypur character could win the reality show, he instantly named veteran actor Piyush Mishra, who played Nasir Ahmed in the two-part drama.

Laughing as he explained, Zeishan said, “Piyush Mishra. If Sir stays in the house, it will be full of fun. He is such a lively person. Please call him next time, or as a wildcard this season.”

For Zeishan, the film remains close to his heart even 13 years after its release. He said the love of fans keeps those memories alive.

“After putting in so much hard work, what stays is only the love of fans. The characters I lived on screen, it feels so good to see people still love them. I even watch the memes fans make. Whenever I see them, I feel nostalgic. I remember how it all started, what we did. It has been 13-14 years since the shoot, and 13 years since the release, but the memories are still so fresh,” he shared.

‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ was released in two parts: the first on June 22, 2012, and the second on August 8, 2012. The story spanned nearly seven decades, from 1941 to 2009, focusing on coal mafias, crime families, and the relentless struggles for power in Dhanbad.

Besides winning hearts and earning critical praise, both parts of the film turned into box office successes. Today, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ continues to enjoy a huge fan base, with many calling it one of the best Indian films ever made.

Viewers can watch Quadri compete inside the ‘Bigg Boss 19’ house on Colors and JioHotsar.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Why Did Aneet Padda Lie To Her Parents Before Flying To Mumbai? Saiyaara Star Recalls Locking Doors And….

Tags: Bigg Boss 19gangs of wasseypurPiyush MishraZeishan Quadri

RELATED News

Reddit Questions Celebrity MasterChef Authenticity After Gaurav Khanna Admits He Can’t Cook Indian Food In Bigg Boss 19 House
Attention Fans! Farida Jalal Reunites With Shruti Seth And Simple Kaul – Is A Shararat Sequel COMING SOON?
Baaghi 4 Trailer Review: Tiger Shroff’s Action Gets Bloodier As He Goes Against Sanjay Dutt, Fans Say ‘He Needs A Good Script’
Allu Arjun’s Grandmother Passes Away At 94, Ram Charan Halts Shoot To Pay Emotional Tribute
Bigg Boss 19 Day 6 Top Highlights: Kunickaa Sadanand Becomes Captain, Abhishek Bajaj Breaks Down, Farhana Bhatt Returns, As Drama Unfolds

LATEST NEWS

7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri Thinks THIS Gangs of Wasseypur Character Could Easily Win The Salman-Khan Hosted Show

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri Thinks THIS Gangs of Wasseypur Character Could Easily Win The Salman-Khan Hosted Show

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri Thinks THIS Gangs of Wasseypur Character Could Easily Win The Salman-Khan Hosted Show
Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri Thinks THIS Gangs of Wasseypur Character Could Easily Win The Salman-Khan Hosted Show
Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri Thinks THIS Gangs of Wasseypur Character Could Easily Win The Salman-Khan Hosted Show
Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri Thinks THIS Gangs of Wasseypur Character Could Easily Win The Salman-Khan Hosted Show

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?