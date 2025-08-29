LIVE TV
Why Did Aneet Padda Lie To Her Parents Before Flying To Mumbai? Saiyaara Star Recalls Locking Doors And….

Aneet Padda, the breakout star of ‘Saiyaara,’ reveals she hid auditions from her parents due to financial struggles. From secretly recording tapes in Amritsar to landing Mohit Suri’s blockbuster, her journey reflects raw talent, resilience, and the power of persistence in Bollywood

Aneet Padda’s hidden auditions led her from Amritsar to Saiyaara stardom (Pc: Instagram)
Aneet Padda’s hidden auditions led her from Amritsar to Saiyaara stardom (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 29, 2025 18:43:05 IST

The path to fame is hardly ever easy. For most, it comes draped under the veil of struggle and not glamour. This is exactly the story of Aneet Padda, the latest find for the legal blockbuster “Saiyaara.”

The young actress revealed the unsaid sacrifices that led her to this point, even though viewers connect with her on-screen persona as the “national crush.” She disclosed in an open interview that she had concealed her early auditions from her parents because they lacked the funds to relocate to Mumbai.

Aneet Hiding a Dream

Despite being born and raised in Amritsar, Aneet’s dream of becoming an actress had existed long before she gave Bollywood any thought. When she discovered that her parents, a schoolteacher and a small businessman, could not afford to move to Mumbai, she decided to take control of her own career. She locked herself in her room, recording auditions on her phone and playing to do her homework.

This personal battle embodies the dedication and resourcefulness of a small-town girl with lofty aspirations. It is her determination that knows much and speaks of the raw talent and self-sufficiency that caught Mohit Suri, the director, in her self-taped audition and finally got her a lead role.

Aneet Star Forged in Reality

Aneet’s having no connections in the industry has become a major part of her appeal. She is a refreshing persona in which the audience increasingly finds someone’s rawness to be exciting. Aneet’s story of going from auditioning secretly in her bedroom to leading in one of the year’s biggest hits tells the story of the power of persistence.

It is a story where true talent and dedication can walk right through the barricades of an industry generally thought to be rather insular. Aneet Padda’s history stands as a powerful reminder of how most of the biggest stars emerge-not out of privilege, but from a fierce and humble passion for their art.

