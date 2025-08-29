LIVE TV
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser: Varun Dhawan Tries To Be Bahubali, Janhvi Kapoor Delights With Simplicity

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor reunite for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the third film in the Dulhania series. The teaser, packed with comedy, music, and romance, introduces Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, it releases this Dussehra, October 2.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (Pic Credit: Dharma Productions)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 29, 2025 13:22:20 IST

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s new film, ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,’ just dropped its much-hyped teaser, and it’s all over social media.

Varun Dhawan’s Baahubali-style entry gets the spotlight

The announcement came with a punchy caption: “Quick intro: Four people. Two heartbreakers. One wedding. TEASER OUT NOW! #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas this Dussehra, 2nd October.”

Right from the start, the teaser leans into comedy. Varun Dhawan shows up dressed Baahubali-style, fishing for compliments.

Someone immediately cracks a joke: “Ranveer Singh ki dhoti mein Prabhas ka podha lag raha hai.” Cue the peppy Bollywood song “Tujhe Lage Na Nazariya,” and then Rohit Saraf lands in style, literally stepping out of a helicopter.

The teaser quickly runs through introductions of the main characters, finishing with a classic romantic moment between Janhvi and Varun.

This film is being billed as a spiritual successor to 2017’s ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and is the third chapter in the Dulhania series. It’s set for a big-screen release on October 2, lining up with Dussehra festivities.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser review

‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ also marks Varun Dhawan’s third team-up with director Shashank Khaitan, following their previous hits ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ (2014) and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ (2017).

The cast doesn’t stop at Varun and Janhvi. Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul all have significant roles in the film.

Tags: janhvi kapoorSunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi KumariVarun Dhawan

